Gold price rises Rs 170 to Rs 63,270, silver climbs Rs 300 to Rs 76,800

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 150, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,150

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,300, Rs 58,150, and Rs 58,700, respectively. | Photo: Unsplash

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 8:30 AM IST

The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 170 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,270, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver climbed Rs 300, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,800.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 150, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,150.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,440.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,590, Rs 63,440, and Rs 64,040, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,150.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,300, Rs 58,150, and Rs 58,700, respectively. 

US gold fell slightly on Tuesday as the US dollar and Treasury yields jumped, with investors awaiting comments from a host of Federal Reserve speakers this week for more clarity on the central bank's interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $2,050.35 per ounce, as of 0201 GMT.

US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $2,054.10.

Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $23.15 per ounce, platinum declined 0.4 per cent to $911.59, and palladium slipped 0.3 per cent to $968.96.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 76,800.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 78,300.

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

