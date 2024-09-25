Gold prices rise Rs 10 to Rs 76,370, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 92,800

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,010 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 76,370 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declines by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,800.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,010.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 76,370.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 76,520, Rs 76,370, and Rs 76,370, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,010.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 70,160, Rs 70,010, and Rs 70,010, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Ahmedabad and Lucknow at 92,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 97,900.



US Gold prices were steady near record highs on Wednesday, as a weaker dollar and an escalated conflict in the Middle East lifted bullion's safe-haven appeal, while investors braced themselves for new signals on the US interest rate trajectory.



Spot gold held its ground at $2,658.07 per ounce, as of 0016 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $2,664.25 on Tuesday.



Spot silver was steady at $32.11 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4 per cent to $989.60 and palladium shed 0.2 per cent to $1,054.75.



(with inputs from Reuters)