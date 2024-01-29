Gold prices unchanged at Rs 62,950, silver trading at Rs 76,000 per kg

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in the early trades on January 29, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,950, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also remained unchanged, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,000.

The price of 22-carat gold also did not see any fluctuations and traded at the same prices as on January 27, Saturday, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,700.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,950.

In Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,950, whereas the prices in Delhi and Chennai stood at Rs 63,100 and Rs 63,710, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,700.





Gold prices rose on Monday as escalations in the Middle East triggered safe-haven buying, while traders awaited US Federal Reserve's chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the end of its two-day policy meet this week for interest rate outlook. In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,850, Rs 57,700, and Rs 58,400, respectively.

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $2,023.59 per ounce by 0139 GMT.

Spot silver rose 0.5 per cent to $22.91 per ounce, platinum fell 0.2 per cent $911.09, and palladium also edged 0.2 per cent lower to $953.85.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 76,000.



In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 77,500.



(with inputs from Reuters)