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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold rises ₹176 on MCX amid short covering; silver drops ₹1,479

Gold rises ₹176 on MCX amid short covering; silver drops ₹1,479

Gold futures edge higher on short covering even as a firmer dollar and elevated US Treasury yields cap gains, while silver trades lower

gold, silver, gold silver, gold silver prices

In the international market, gold futures opened higher, while silver futures started lower | Image: Adobe Stock

Ramveer Singh Gurjar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 2:09 PM IST

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Gold futures rose on Thursday due to short covering despite pressure from a strong dollar and elevated US Treasury yields. Silver futures, however, were trading lower.
 
In the global market, gold was trading near $4,050 per ounce on Comex, while silver was around $57.75 per ounce. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading near ₹1,41,950 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were around ₹2,16,000 per kg.
 
Gold prices rise
 
Gold futures opened higher on MCX. The benchmark August gold contract opened at ₹1,41,925 per 10 gram, up ₹144 from the previous close of ₹1,41,781.
 
 
At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹1,41,957, up ₹176. During the session, it touched a high of ₹1,42,039 and a low of ₹1,41,790. Gold futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹1,80,779.

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Silver loses shine
 
Silver futures opened lower. The benchmark September silver contract on MCX opened at ₹2,16,389 per kg, down ₹1,090 from the previous close of ₹2,17,479.
 
At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹2,16,000, down ₹1,479. During the session, it touched a high of ₹2,17,479 and a low of ₹2,15,702. Silver futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹4,20,048 per kg.
 
Gold firm, silver weak in international market
 
In the international market, gold futures opened higher, while silver futures started lower.
 
On Comex, gold opened at $4,060.70 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,036.30 per ounce. At the time of writing, gold was trading at $4,054.50 per ounce, up $18.20. Gold prices had touched their highest level of the year at $5,586.20 per ounce.
 
Comex silver futures opened at $57.97 per ounce. The previous closing price was $58.08. At the time of writing, silver was trading at $57.76 per ounce, down $0.32. Silver prices had touched their highest level of the year at $121.79 per ounce. 
 

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 2:09 PM IST

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