Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday, paring some of the previous day's gains, as concerns over supply disruptions in the West Asia were ​offset by rising supply and the prospect of a market surplus.

Brent ​crude futures fell 43 cents, or 0.5%, to $90.97 a barrel by 0137 GMT. US ‌West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 47 cents, or 0.6%, to $81.58 a barrel.

Both benchmarks gained more than 2% on Tuesday.

"Since the release of an IEA report this month, perceptions of a global supply glut have kept prices in check," said Tsuyoshi Ueno, senior economist at NLI Research Institute.

"However, attacks on ships near the Strait of Hormuz and exchanges of attacks between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis have raised uncertainty over the sustainability of this trend," he said.

Attention is also focused on how next year's production quotas will be determined at the Opec+ meeting, Ueno added. Opec+ ministers will hold a series of meetings on November 29 ‌to decide their 2027 output policy.

The International Energy Agency said on November 13 that the world oil market would return to a surplus in the fourth quarter as West Asia exports recover faster than global oil demand.

Libya's Sharara oil pipeline has reopened after an "unlawful group" closed a valve on the pipeline, with oil beginning to flow into storage tanks at the Akakus facility in Zawiya, the chairperson of the National Oil Corporation told Reuters on Monday.

Iraq is pressing ​Opec+ to lift its estimate of the country's crude oil production capacity, four people familiar with the matter ‌said, heightening tensions over a review that will help determine how much members can pump next year.

China and India are on track for record Russian oil imports this year, ​plugging a ‌supply gap caused by the Iran war, according to tanker data and industry sources.

Meanwhile, a container ship ‌was targeted while sailing an "unauthorised" route near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said, according to state media.

On Monday, three vessels were struck by unidentified projectiles as they sailed east ‌through ​the strait, the ​United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Tuesday.

US crude stocks rose by 126,000 barrels in the week ended November 20, market sources said on Tuesday, citing data ‌from the American Petroleum ​Institute.

Eight analysts polled by Reuters estimated that crude inventories rose by about 1.5 million barrels on average.