By Yihui Xie

Gold rebounded from its biggest weekly decline in eight months, with dip-buyers stepping in as the market pared bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike in December.

Bullion rose as much as 2.6% to above $3,630 an ounce, following a 9% fall last week to the lowest in more than a year. The 14-day Relative Strength Index of gold has also fallen below 30, indicating the metal may be oversold.

In China, dip-buyers who believe in the long-term promise of gold as a store of value stepped in to arrest the precious metal’s slide. Gold shops in Shenzhen’s Shuibei market, which is the epicenter of the country’s retail bullion landscape, were packed with people seeking to purchase jewelry, according to Song Jiangzhen, a researcher at Guangzhou Southern Gold Market Academy. The interest is “mostly driven by retail investors who see the current level as the floor,” he said.

Gold was also reacting to a rally in Treasuries last Friday, as growing concerns about artificial intelligence spending rippled across the market and prompted traders to seek haven assets. That rally in US bonds had eased by Monday alongside a rebound in equity futures, though some traders remained wary about the sustainability of the AI trade.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned the Fed risks jeopardizing the US economy by overtightening in response to the latest inflation data. His prior attempt to rein in elevated long-term borrowing costs sent yields lower in August, which sparked a brief rally in gold.

ALSO READ: Gold Spot comeback: How the orange drink became a hit, then disappeared Swaps traders have since pared their bets on an interest rate hike in December as concerns grow that financial market volatility may spill over to the broader economy. The policy-sensitive two-year yields ended 12 basis points lower on Friday, easing downward pressure on gold, which doesn’t pay interest.

The yellow metal has fallen by a around a third since the US-Iran war erupted in late February as higher energy costs fueled inflation, prompting central banks to raise rates. It’s traded below the $4,000-an-ounce support level since Nov. 11, as cratering tech stocks pushed traders to liquidate holdings to cover losses elsewhere. A gauge of the dollar had also risen almost 2% in November before easing on Monday, which had made bullion priced in the US currency more expensive for most buyers.

“If history is any guide, the past 13 weeks’ crash in gold is most likely exhausted for now,” said Adrian Ash, head of research at BullionVault, a platform for retail investors to buy gold. The company has seen strong dip-buying demand emerge from investors, he added.