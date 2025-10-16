Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 09:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Safe-haven surge, Fed rate-cut bets drive gold to new record highs

Safe-haven surge, Fed rate-cut bets drive gold to new record highs

Spot gold was up 1.4% at $4,264.63 per ounce as of 11:06 a.m. ET (1506 GMT) after bullion touched a record high of $4,270.59 earlier

gold, gold stocks

The yellow metal has gained over 60 per cent year-to-date, driven by geopolitical tensions, aggressive rate-cut bets, central bank buying, de-dollarisation and robust ETF inflows.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold hit a record high for the fourth straight session on Thursday, as investors flocked to the safe-haven metal on brewing US-China trade tensions and the US government shutdown, with bets on interest rate cuts fueling the momentum.

Spot gold was up 1.4 per cent at $4,264.63 per ounce as of 11:06 a.m. ET (1506 GMT) after bullion touched a record high of $4,270.59 earlier.

US gold futures for December delivery were up 1.9 per cent at $4,279.50.

The yellow metal has gained over 60 per cent year-to-date, driven by geopolitical tensions, aggressive rate-cut bets, central bank buying, de-dollarisation and robust ETF inflows.

 

"Gold's trajectory will hinge on the rate-cut picture heading into 2026 as well as the developments around US-China. If no deal is reached between the US-China and the relationship continues to deteriorate, that could be the spark gold needs to cross the $5000/oz barrier," said Zain Vawda, analyst at MarketPulse by OANDA.

Also Read

gold, gold stocks

Gold eases ₹200 to ₹1,31,600 per 10 grams in Delhi, silver rises sharply

Amar Ambani, Executive Director, Yes Securities

India is well-placed to outpace other EMs: Amar Ambani, YES Securities

gold, gold stocks

Gold extends record run past $4,200 on rate-cut hopes, safe-haven fervor

Gold Festive Season

Gold ETFs see ₹8,363 crore inflows in Sept- up 578% as prices cross ₹1 lakh

muhurat trading, markets, samvat 2080

Stocks, gold, IPO, MFs: Experts share tips to build wealth in Samvat 2082

Investors this week have stayed focused on the simmering US-China trade spat, with Washington on Wednesday criticizing China's expanded rare earth export controls as a threat to global supply chains.

Traders are pricing in a 25 basis-point US Federal Reserve rate cut in October, and another in December, with probabilities of 98 per cent and 95 per cent, respectively.

Non-yielding gold typically performs well in a low-interest-rate environment.

Short-term pullbacks in gold are likely to be temporary, as bullish investors tend to use dips to re-enter positions, Vawda said.

HSBC raised its 2025 average gold price forecast to $3,355 an ounce on Wednesday, citing safe-haven demand from geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty and a weaker US dollar.

Meanwhile, the ongoing US government shutdown has halted scheduled economic data, with a Treasury official warning it could cost the economy up to $15 billion a week in lost output.

Spot silver rose 1.3 per cent to $53.76 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $53.83 earlier in the session, tracking gold's rally and supported by tightness in the spot market.

Platinum rose 3.8 per cent to $1,717.10 and palladium climbed 3.1 per cent to $1,584.25.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,28,360; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,89,100

gold, gold stocks

Gold hits record high above $4,100/oz on Fed rate cut bets, trade jitters

oil sector, crude oil

Crude oil declines more than 2% on US-China trade tensions, IEA report

MCX

MCX raises margins on gold and silver amid global price volatility

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,25,410; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,85,100

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Federal Reserve Rate cuts Market news commodities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon