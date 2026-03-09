'We shall not falter': Iran FM backs new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has extended his support to the country's new leadership, following the official appointment of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the third Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The Foreign Minister expressed his sentiments in a post on X, formally welcoming the transition which took place during a significant period in the Islamic calendar. In his post, Araghchi stated, "Congratulations on the worthy selection of His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the third Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, coinciding with the first blessed night of Qadr."

Building on this sentiment, the Foreign Minister went on to issue a formal commitment on behalf of the diplomatic and security apparatus to the new Leader of the Revolution. Araghchi noted, "We pledge that, in defence of the rights of the great Iranian nation, the advancement of national interests and security, and the realisation of the lofty goals of the Islamic Revolution, we shall not falter for a moment."

The statement comes at a time of heightened regional volatility, as Tehran solidifies its internal governance following the killing of the former leader. This pledge reinforces the administration's stance on maintaining a firm foreign policy and prioritising national security under the guidance of the new Supreme Leader.

According to reports by state broadcaster Press TV, other top officials in the Islamic Republic have also expressed widespread support following the appointment. The 88-member Assembly of Experts formally designated the 56-year-old as the third Supreme Leader on Sunday night, succeeding his father, the late Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, following a transition period.

In an official statement, the clerical body confirmed the move, noting, "By a decisive vote, the Assembly of Experts appointed Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the third Leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, welcomed the "firm and precise decision" made by the Assembly, describing the selection of the new leader as a "soothing balm" for a nation currently in mourning. Qalibaf stated that the choice has provided the country with a leader who is pious, courageous, and adept at identifying enemies, declaring that absolute obedience to the new Supreme Leader is a "definitive religious and national duty."

The Speaker also called upon the public to remain united, citing the famous directive to "Support the Velayat-e Faqih so that no harm comes to your country" to ensure the protection of the nation's revolutionary gains.

Aligning with this call for unity, Ali Larijani, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, extended his gratitude to the Assembly of Experts for convening despite significant external threats and the special circumstances facing the country. "Despite all the enemies' tricks--who thought the country would reach a deadlock--Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei was elected through a legal process," Larijani stated, as reported by Press TV.

He acknowledged that while there were "negative developments during this period," these were effectively "corrected by the transparent process of the Experts." Larijani further remarked that the new leader "was raised in the school of leadership" and expressed confidence that he "can lead the country with the teachings he learned from his great father."

Adding to the wave of endorsements, Seyyed Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of the revolution's founder, indicated that the path of the Islamic Republic would continue without interruption under the new guardianship. Press TV reported that Khomeini viewed the election as a victory for the system's legal frameworks and a beacon of hope for the broader community, suggesting the process ensures the continued spiritual authority and legitimacy of the country's leadership.

Ultimately, the transition is being framed by officials as a move that secures the foundations of the state against external pressures and imperialist interests, ensuring political continuity for the Islamic Republic.