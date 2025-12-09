Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Markets fall for second day as Fed caution, IT drag and FPI outflows weigh

Benchmarks fell for a second session as IT and heavyweight losses offset a broader recovery. FPIs sold Rs 3,760 crore while DIIs bought Rs 6,225 crore, with Fed cues in focus

FPIs sold shares worth Rs 3,760 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 6,225 crore.

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Equity benchmarks declined for a second straight session on Tuesday, pressured by losses in index heavyweight and information technology (IT) stocks. Caution prevailed ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision and amid lingering uncertainty over a trade pact with Washington.
 
Why did Sensex and Nifty fall for a second straight session?
 
The Sensex fell 436 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 84,666, while the Nifty 50 dropped 121 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 25,840. The Nifty has now lost 1.3 per cent in two sessions and is down 1.8 per cent from the record highs hit earlier this month.
 
 
“Markets came under pressure with broad-based selling triggered by rising caution ahead of key US inflation and interest rate signals. Elevated US bond yields, the rupee slipping past 90 amid persistent dollar strength, and continued FPI outflows are weighing on sentiment,” said R Ponmudi, chief executive officer (CEO), Enrich Money.
 
What is the market watching from the US Federal Reserve and bond yields?

While the Fed is widely expected to begin easing rates on Wednesday, Wall Street banks have pared back forecasts for rate cuts in 2026, citing sticky inflation and continued resilience in the US economy. Higher US rates typically buoy the dollar and Treasury yields, curbing the appeal of emerging-market equities for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).
 
What do FPI and DII flows show for the session?
 
FPIs sold shares worth Rs 3,760 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 6,225 crore.
 
How did trade uncertainty and tariff remarks add to sentiment?
 
“Fresh remarks from US President Donald Trump threatening additional tariffs on rice imports from India — amid slow progress in trade talks — added to the negative sentiment,” Ponmudi said.
 
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington continued to work toward an agreement with New Delhi, even as Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer is scheduled to visit India on December 10–11. Media reports have suggested the US may impose targeted tariffs on certain Indian imports.
 
Which sectors and heavyweight stocks were the biggest drags?
 
IT shares led the decline, slipping around 1.2 per cent, with Tech Mahindra and HCLTech falling over 1.8 per cent each. ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Reliance Industries were among the biggest drags on the Sensex, while Asian Paints was the top loser, tumbling 4.5 per cent.
 
Eleven of the 16 sectoral indices ended lower. In contrast, the broader indices recovered modestly — the BSE SmallCap gained 1.1 per cent and the MidCap index rose 0.3 per cent after both had dropped over 2 per cent in the previous session. Market breadth was positive, with 2,550 stocks advancing against 1,625 declines.
 
Which individual stocks stood out in trade?
 
Among individual stocks, SpiceJet rallied 5.6 per cent, extending its three-day advance amid operational headwinds at IndiGo, which gained nearly 1 per cent after its CEO said operations had stabilised. Kaynes Technology surged 13.8 per cent, snapping a four-session losing streak, after Macquarie and JP Morgan reiterated positive ratings on the electronics manufacturer.
 
What levels are traders watching on the Nifty now?
 
Technically, the market is approaching a key support zone.
 
“Notably, the benchmark is once again drawing support near its 50-day exponential moving average (50-DMA) — a zone that has historically triggered rebound attempts,” said Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives research analyst, SAMCO Securities. “Holding above this level will be crucial to maintain the broader positive bias. On the upside, 26,000–26,100 serves as immediate resistance, while 25,700 is the make-or-break level.”
 
What is the outlook for 2026 returns and earnings growth?
 
Looking ahead to 2026, index performance is expected to track earnings growth.
 
“Our analysis over the past two decades shows Nifty sustains higher valuations only during strong earnings growth cycles, which is unlikely next year,” said Amish Shah, head of India research, BofA. “With limited room for valuation expansion, index returns are likely to mirror earnings growth.”

