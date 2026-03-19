Thursday, March 19, 2026 | 09:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / SBI Funds Management files for IPO; SBI, Amundi to sell 203.7 mn shares

SBI Funds Management files for IPO; SBI, Amundi to sell 203.7 mn shares

Existing ‌investors State Bank of India and Amundi will sell ​203.7 million shares through ‌the "offer ​for ‌sale" route. SBI Funds ‌will not ‌issue new ​shares ​in the IPO

SBI Funds Management

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters March 19
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 9:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's ​SBI Funds Management ​filed for ‌an initial public offering on Thursday, its draft prospectus showed.

Existing ‌investors State Bank of India and Amundi will sell ​203.7 million shares through ‌the "offer ​for ‌sale" route. SBI Funds ‌will not ‌issue new ​shares ​in the IPO.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Amir Chand Jagdsh Kumar sets IPO price band: Check key dates, size, GMP

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

Coal India's arm CMPDIL raises ₹470 cr via anchor investors ahead of IPO

initial public offerings, IPO

Powerica, Sai Parenteral IPOs to open next week; GSP Crop subscribed 1.61x

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio hires 17 banks for IPO, plans no fresh fundraise: Report

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

Investing in Central Mine Planning IPO? Check 5 key risks before you decide

Topics : sbi IPOs Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesFortnite Return To Google PlayStocks to Buy todayOTT Releases This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayHDFC Share CrashUCL 2026 Quarter FinalInstagram Reels Tap-to-pause FeatureGate 2026 ResultPersonal Finance