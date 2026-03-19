SBI Funds Management files for IPO; SBI, Amundi to sell 203.7 mn shares

Existing ‌investors State Bank of India and Amundi will sell ​203.7 million shares through ‌the "offer ​for ‌sale" route. SBI Funds ‌will not ‌issue new ​shares ​in the IPO.

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