Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Ather's $352 million IPO subscribed fully on final day of bidding

Ather's $352 million IPO subscribed fully on final day of bidding

Analysts are viewing Ather Energy's share sale as a litmus test for India's IPO market, where momentum has slowed down amid a broader market decline

Ather Energy, Ather, EV scooter, electric scooter

Hero MotoCorp did not sell its shares in the IPO. | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Nandan Mandayam

(Reuters) -Indian electric scooter maker Ather Energy's $352 million IPO reached full subscription on the final day of bidding on Wednesday after a slow start in a week where market volatility capped investor interest.

The company, which counts top motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp as its largest shareholder, is seeking a valuation of $1.4 billion through the share sale, India's third-largest this year.

Ather received bids worth 24.13 billion rupees ($286 million), exceeding the 17.13 billion rupees on offer, after raising 13.40 billion rupees last week from large "anchor" investors including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Temasek.

 

Qualified institutional buyers, for whom 54% of the shares were reserved in the public offering, led with bids worth 15.6 billion rupees, followed by retail investors, who bid for 5.31 billion rupees of shares.

Also Read

Ather energy ipo

Ather Energy IPO ends today; check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Ather Energy, Tarun Mehta, Swapnil Jain

Ather Energy's IPO subscribed 28%; last day of issue on Wednesday

ipo market listing share market

Ather IPO sees 16% subscription, ABSL AMC Q4 profit up 10%, and more

Ather Energy

Ather Energy IPO receives 16% subscription on Day 1 of bidding

Stock broker

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex surges 1,006 pts, Nifty tops 24,300 as Reliance soars 5%

Hero MotoCorp did not sell its shares in the IPO.

Analysts are viewing Ather Energy's share sale as a litmus test for India's IPO market, where momentum has slowed down amid a broader market decline.

India's IPO market, the world's second-largest last year by proceeds, is down about 15% in 2025, as per LSEG data, with global market volatility and shifting U.S. tariffs forcing companies to rethink listings to avoid weak demand or failures.

Adding to the pain are recent market jitters over rising India-Pakistan tensions, which dampened investor appetite for the Ather IPO, said Aditya Kondawar, Partner & Vice President at Complete Circle Capital.

Meanwhile, analysts at brokerage Geojit said Ather's IPO "appeared expensive", but recommended it to high-risk investors seeking long-term gains, citing the company's "pioneer" status and robust research and development.

Ather was one of the first companies to sell e-scooters in India in 2018, but fell behind larger rivals Ola Electric, TVS Motor, and Bajaj Auto, whose discounts and wider distribution networks have driven sales.

The company will use most of the 26.26 billion rupees it raises from the sale of new shares to build a third factory and for research and development.

($1 = 84.5040 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumShridhar Balakrishnan, group chief executive officer, Duroflex

With IPO in sight, mattress maker Duroflex aims double-digit revenue growth

ipo market listing share market

Duroflex to push ahead with IPO, eyes double-digit revenue growth

IPO, Initial public offerings

KKR-backed InCred said to be in talks with advisers on $470 million IPO

IPO

Canara HSBC Life Insurance files for IPO; Canara Bank, PNB to sell stakes

urban company,kunal bahl

Tiger Global-backed Urban Company files draft papers for $223 million IPO

Topics : Ather Energy E-scooter sales IPO market IPO activity ipo filing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025100 Days Of TrumpQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon