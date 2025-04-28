Monday, April 28, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ather Energy IPO receives 16% subscription on Day 1 of bidding

The initial share sale received bids for 86,09,406 shares against 5,33,63,160 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE

Hero invests Rs 420 cr in Ather Energy, to unveil its first EV in March

Ather Energy Ltd on Friday said it has mobilised Rs 1,340 crore from anchor investors. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

The initial public offer of electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy received a 16 per cent subscription on the first day of bidding on Monday.

The initial share sale received bids for 86,09,406 shares against 5,33,63,160 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The portion for retail individual investors (RIIs) fetched 63 per cent of subscriptions while the quota for the non-institutional category received 16 per cent of subscriptions.

Ather Energy Ltd on Friday said it has mobilised Rs 1,340 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 2,981-crore public issue, with a price band of Rs 304-321 apiece, is available for public subscription from April 28-30.

 

This is the first mainboard public issue of the current financial year 2025-26.

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 2,626 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1.1 crore equity shares by promoters and other shareholders.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO size is pegged at Rs 2,981 crore, placing the company's overall valuation at Rs 11,956 crore.

This is the second electric two-wheeler company to go public after Ola Electric Mobility floated its Rs 6,145-crore IPO in August last year.

Axis Capital, JM Financial, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), and HSBC Securities & Capital Markets are the IPO's book-running lead managers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

