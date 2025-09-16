Groww eyes ₹7K cr public issue; GK Energy to float ₹465 cr IPO on Sep 19

Groww eyes ₹7,000 cr public issue
Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the company that operates the country’s largest brokerage Groww, plans to raise ₹1,060 crore via its initial public offering (IPO), according to details made public on Tuesday. The IPO will comprise of a secondary share sale of up to ₹6,000 crore. The company has taken the confidential filing route for its IPO. Groww’s IPO is expected to hit the markets towards the end of October, said sources.
Urban Company, 2 others to make mkt debut today
Urban Company, Dev Accelerator and Shringar House of Mangalsutra will make their trading debut on Wednesday. The three IPOs, which closed on Friday, saw strong demand with subscription ranging between 60x and 110x.
GK Energy to float ₹465 cr IPO on Sep 19
Solar-powered agricultural water pump systems provider GK Energy on Tuesday announced a price band of ₹145 to ₹153 per share for its upcoming ₹465 crore initial public offering (IPO). The company’s share offering will be open for public subscription from September 19 to 23 and the one-day bidding for anchor investors will be open on September 18, according to an official statement. PTI
Saatvik Green sets price band of ₹442-465/share
Saatvik Green Energy on Tuesday fixed a price band of ₹442 to 465 per share for its upcoming ₹900 crore initial public offering (IPO). At the upp nd ₹5,910 crore. The IPO would open on September 19 and conclude on September 23. The bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on September 18, according to a public announcement. PTI