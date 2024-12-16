Business Standard
International Gemmological IPO gets 72% subscribed on second day of offer

The initial share sale received bids for 42,406,035 shares against 58,560,902 shares on offer, as per NSE data

The shares of the company are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

The initial public offer of diamond grading firm International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd got subscribed 72 per cent on the second day of share sale on Monday. 
The initial share sale received bids for 42,406,035 shares against 5,85,60,902 shares on offer, as per NSE data. 
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part got subscribed 2.44 times while the category for non-institutional investors received 83 per cent subscription. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched 9 per cent subscription. 
Blackstone-backed International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd on Thursday mobilised Rs 1,900 crore from anchor investors.
The issue, with a price band of Rs 397-417 per share, will conclude on December 17. 
 
The Rs 4,225-crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,475 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) valued at Rs 2,750 crore by promoter BCP Asia II TopCo Pte Ltd, an affiliate of Blackstone. 

The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for the acquisition of IGI Belgium Group and IGI Netherlands Group from promoter, and general corporate purposes. 
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd provides services related to the certification and accreditation of natural diamonds, laboratory-grown diamonds, studded jewellery and coloured stones. 
Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company and SBI Capital Markets are book-running lead managers to the issue. 
The shares of the company are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

