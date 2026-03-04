Omnitech Engineering to list on Mar 5; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

Omnitech Engineering IPO listing forecast: Omnitech Engineering, a manufacturing and engineering solutions company, is scheduled to make its Dalal Street debut on Thursday, March 4, 2026. Early indicators from the grey market suggest a discounted debut.

The company raised ₹583 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), which comprises a fresh issue of 18.4 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 7.3 million equity shares.

According to NSE data, Omnitech IPO received a muted investor response with an overall subscription of 1.14 times, driven by final-day participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). The portion booked for retail investors was subscribed to around 2.86 times. However, non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors portions were booked only 73 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively.

The basis of allotment was finalised on Monday, March 2, 2026, and investors are now awaiting the company’s debut on Dalal Street. Ahead of listing, the stock was quoted at around ₹217 in the grey market, reflecting a discount of ₹10 or 4.5 per cent to the issue price of ₹227, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

If this grey market trend holds, the shares may list near ₹217, suggesting a potential downside of 4-5 per cent for IPO investors. That said, analysts warn that grey market trades are unofficial and unregulated, and the Grey Market Premium (GMP) should not be treated as a reliable indicator of actual listing performance.

Omnitech Engineering IPO details

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 18.4 million equity shares worth up to ₹418 crore and an OFS of 7.3 million shares worth up to ₹165 crore. The issue was offered at a price band of ₹216 to ₹227 per share, with a lot size of 66 shares. The public issue was open for subscription from February 25 to February 27, 2026.

MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the IPO. Equirus Capital and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers.

According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise ₹50 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, ₹233.5 crore for new projects, and ₹18.7 crore for capital expenditure at the existing facility 2. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.