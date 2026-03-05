Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 10:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Omnitech falls 10% on trading debut; Innovision IPO to open on March 10

Omnitech falls 10% on trading debut; Innovision IPO to open on March 10

Omnitech Engineering shares fall on debut, Linde India shareholders reject RPT proposal, Wealth Company launches smallcap fund, Innovision IPO to open March 10

markets, trading

BS ReporterPTI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 10:27 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Shares of Omnitech Engineering fell 10 per cent on their trading debut on Thursday, closing at ₹205 against the issue price of ₹227. The weak listing underscores the challenging conditions in the primary market this year, with shares of six out of 10 debutants trading below their issue price. Omnitech’s initial public offering (IPO) had received a muted response from investors, with the issue subscribed just 1.14 times. The company had raised ₹583 crore through the IPO, which comprised a fresh issue of ₹418 crore and the rest through an offer for sale. 
At the closing price, the company was valued at around ₹2,537 crore.
 
 
Linde India shareholders reject RPTs with Praxair 
Shareholders of Linde India on Thursday rejected a proposal for approving material related party transactions (RPTs) for 2025-26 (FY26) at the extraordinary general meeting. The resolution received over 89 per cent against votes, primarily driven by the votes of non-institutional public shareholders. Linde India has sought approval for RPTs worth ₹417.7 crore with Praxair India for FY26.  The development follows a December 2025 ruling by the Securities Appellate Tribunal, which upheld Sebi’s interpretation of the materiality threshold for RPTs in the case involving Linde India and its joint venture with Praxair India — bringing focus on the approval by shareholders for material RPTs. 
The Wealth Company MF launches smallcap fund 

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 5, 2026

Stock Market Close: Sensex jumps 900 pts, Nifty atop 24,700 on hopes for US-Iran conflict resolve

Innovision IPO

Innovision IPO: Subscription opens March 10; here's all you need to know

FIIs net sold over 49,000 contracts of Nifty futures, as the benchmark crashed over 1,000 points in the last 3 days.

FIIs net sell over 49K Nifty futures in 3 days, OI jumps by 36%: F&O data

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 4, 2026

Stock Market Crash Close: Sensex slumps 1,100 points; Nifty ends at 24,481; SMIDs sink up to 2%

Moneyview IPO

Upcoming IPO: Fintech unicorn Moneyview files draft papers with Sebi

The Wealth Company Mutual Fund (MF) on Thursday announced the launch of smallcap fund “structured to identify and invest in high-growth businesses within the smallcap universe”. The fund will follow the fund house’s proprietary investment frameworks designed to identify scalable and resilient businesses across market cycles.
 
Innovision IPO to open on March 10 
Manpower and toll plaza management services provider Innovision Ltd on Thursday said its ₹323 crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription on March 10. The price has been fixed in the range of ₹521-548 per share, valuing the company at nearly ₹1,300 crore at the higher end. The Haryana-based company’s proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issuance of ₹255 crore and an offer for sale of 1.29 million equity shares.

More From This Section

(L to R) Manish Trivedi, Development Director, Translink Infrastructure Consultants Pvt. Ltd and NRVVMK Rajendra Kumar, Member- Finance (NHAI) And MD & CEO, Raajmarg INFRA Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd and Arnab Choudhury, EVP & Group Head (DCM) SBI C

NHAI-backed Raajmarg Invit's ₹6,000 crore IPO to open on March 11

PhonePe

Walmart-backed PhonePe targets up to $10.5 billion valuation in IPO

Rajputana Stainless IPO

Rajputana Stainless IPO: Top growth points, risks every investor must know

ipo market listing share market

Omnitech Engineering to list on Mar 5; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO

High multiples, long-term pitch: Does SEDEMAC IPO justify its price tag?

Topics : IPO market stock markets initial public offering IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Seafarers KilledSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026CBSE Postponed Board ExamAP 10th Hall Ticket 2026Personal Finance