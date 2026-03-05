Omnitech falls 10% on trading debut; Innovision IPO to open on March 10

Shares of Omnitech Engineering fell 10 per cent on their trading debut on Thursday, closing at ₹205 against the issue price of ₹227. The weak listing underscores the challenging conditions in the primary market this year, with shares of six out of 10 debutants trading below their issue price. Omnitech’s initial public offering (IPO) had received a muted response from investors, with the issue subscribed just 1.14 times. The company had raised ₹583 crore through the IPO, which comprised a fresh issue of ₹418 crore and the rest through an offer for sale.

At the closing price, the company was valued at around ₹2,537 crore.

Linde India shareholders reject RPTs with Praxair

Shareholders of Linde India on Thursday rejected a proposal for approving material related party transactions (RPTs) for 2025-26 (FY26) at the extraordinary general meeting. The resolution received over 89 per cent against votes, primarily driven by the votes of non-institutional public shareholders. Linde India has sought approval for RPTs worth ₹417.7 crore with Praxair India for FY26. The development follows a December 2025 ruling by the Securities Appellate Tribunal, which upheld Sebi’s interpretation of the materiality threshold for RPTs in the case involving Linde India and its joint venture with Praxair India — bringing focus on the approval by shareholders for material RPTs.

The Wealth Company MF launches smallcap fund

The Wealth Company Mutual Fund (MF) on Thursday announced the launch of smallcap fund “structured to identify and invest in high-growth businesses within the smallcap universe”. The fund will follow the fund house’s proprietary investment frameworks designed to identify scalable and resilient businesses across market cycles.

Innovision IPO to open on March 10

Manpower and toll plaza management services provider Innovision Ltd on Thursday said its ₹323 crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription on March 10. The price has been fixed in the range of ₹521-548 per share, valuing the company at nearly ₹1,300 crore at the higher end. The Haryana-based company’s proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issuance of ₹255 crore and an offer for sale of 1.29 million equity shares.