Upcoming IPO: Fintech unicorn Moneyview files draft papers with Sebi

Moneyview IPO: Credit-led fintech platform Moneyview has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), moving a step closer to its proposed Credit-led fintech platform Moneyview has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), moving a step closer to its proposed initial public offering (IPO).

According to the DRHP, the Bengaluru-headquartered company’s IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹1,500 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 13.6 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

The promoter selling shareholders include Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal, while the promoter group selling shareholder is Chitra Agarwal. Investor selling shareholders participating in the OFS are Internet Fund III Pte. Ltd., Accel India IV (Mauritius) Limited, Accel Growth IV Holdings (Mauritius) Ltd., Crimson Winter Limited, Lok Capital IV LLC, Lok Capital Co-investment Trust, Ribbit Capital, Evolvence India Fund IV Limited, Apis Growth II (Mimosa) Pte. Ltd., NLI Strategic Venture Investment Limited, TI JPNIN India Holdco Ltd., TI Platform SMRS SMA, L.P., and DI Investment LLC.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS. “Each of the Selling Shareholders shall be entitled to its respective portion of the proceeds of the Offer for Sale after deducting its proportion of the Offer expenses and relevant taxes thereon, as applicable. Our Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer for Sale and the proceeds received from the Offer for Sale will not form part of the Net Proceeds,” the company said in its DRHP.

Moneyview proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to fund growth in its financial services business. This includes ₹650 crore towards driving loan disbursals under Default Loss Guarantee (DLG) arrangements, ₹450 crore for investment in its material subsidiary, Whizdm Finance Private Limited (WFPL), to augment its capital base, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers to the issue.

The company proposes to list its equity shares on the BSE and NSE.

About Moneyview

Founded in 2014 by IIT Delhi graduates Puneet Agarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, and Sanjay Aggarwal, Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer, Moneyview is backed by investors such as Accel, Tiger Global, and Ribbit Capital, among others.

The Moneyview app offers financial products across four categories: Borrow, Transact, Invest, and Protect, enabling users to access multiple services on a single platform. Its flagship product, digital personal loans, was launched in 2017 and continues to be a key revenue driver. As of December 31, 2025, the company reported managed assets under management of ₹19,814 crore.