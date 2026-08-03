Juniper Green Energy IPO fully subscribed on final day; QIBs lead

Juniper Green Energy received a decent response from investors for its initial public offering (IPO), with the issue getting fully subscribed on the third day of bidding on Monday, August 3, 2026.

Valued at ₹1,800 crore, the issue, which opened on July 30, received bids for 11,14,60,404 shares against 12,45,63,536 shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 1.89 times till 12:51 PM on Monday, according to NSE data.

Qualified institutional buyers led the demand across investor categories, subscribing to 5.88 times their allocated quota. The portion reserved for employees also saw heavy demand, with the IPO being subscribed 2.68 times by the category. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) gave a muted response, subscribing the IPO 0.22 times their allocated quota. Retail individual investors (RIIs) subscribed 0.33 times.

Juniper Green Energy IPO details

The IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 8 crore equity shares. Offered at a price band of ₹214 to ₹225 and a lot size of 66 shares, the public issue will remain open for subscription till August 3 (today), 2026. Investors can bid for a minimum of 6 shares and in multiples thereof.

At the upper price band of ₹225 per share, retail investors will need ₹14,850 to subscribe to one lot. Investors can apply for a maximum of 13 lots, or 858 shares, requiring an investment of ₹1,93,050.

The shares are expected to be listed on the stock exchanges on August 6, 2026, subject to completion of the IPO process.

ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Juniper Green Energy shares are commanding a muted premium in the unlisted market, according to grey market trackers. As of 1:02 PM, Juniper Green Energy shares traded at ₹226.5 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of ₹1.5 or 0.67 per cent over the upper price band.

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