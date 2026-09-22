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Home / Markets / News / Transrail Lighting shares zoom 12% on 70% rise in manufacturing capacity

Transrail Lighting shares zoom 12% on 70% rise in manufacturing capacity

From its 52-week low of ₹400.65, touched last week on September 16, Transrail Lighting stock has jumped 16 per cent.

Transrail Lighting share price

Transrail, a leading EPC player in the transmission and distribution (T&D) sector, has completed its phase 1 of the brownfield expansion for conductor manufacturing at the Silvassa location.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 11:44 AM IST

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Shares of Transrail Lighting rallied a whopping 12 per cent in intraday deals on Tuesday after the company announced an increase in the conductor manufacturing facility by 70 per cent. 
 
Transrail Lighting shares hit the day's peak of ₹465 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as against the last closing price of ₹414.20, resulting in a sharp 12.26 per cent increase. As of 11.15 AM, the stock was trading 10.97 per cent higher at ₹459.50. 
 
From its 52-week low of ₹400.65, touched last week on September 16, Transrail Lighting stock has jumped 16 per cent. Meanwhile, its 52-week high stands at ₹800.90, which the stock touched on September 22, 2025. 
 
 
At the last check, over 5 million shares of the company had changed hands on BSE and NSE combined.
 
Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, said that despite this recovery, Transrail stock continues to trade below its key short- and long-term moving averages on the weekly chart. "The MACD line remains below the zero line, reflecting a bearish bias. On the ADX indicator, DI− continues to remain above DI+, indicating a strong presence of bears over bulls," he added.

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The 20-week EMA zone of 475–480 is likely to act as an immediate resistance. Therefore, he said a decisive move above this zone could pave the way for a further extension of the pullback in the near term. 
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Transrail manufacturing capacity update

According to the exchange filing, Transrail, a leading EPC player in the transmission and distribution (T&D) sector, has completed its phase 1 of the brownfield expansion for conductor manufacturing at the Silvassa location. 
 
With this expansion, the company’s conductor manufacturing capacity has increased from 24,000 Km/annum to 40,800 Km/annum, a growth of 70 per cent. It is worthwhile to note that the company is in the process of further enhancing its conductor capacity under phase 2 expansion, after which it will be double its original capacity, it said in the filing.
 
Commenting on the development, Randeep Narang, MD & CEO, stated, “This expansion marks a significant milestone in strengthening the Company's conductor manufacturing capabilities which enhances its execution efficiencies and capacity to cater to growing markets.” 
 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
       

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 11:44 AM IST