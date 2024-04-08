Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NSE to introduce 4 new indices in capital market and F&O segment from today

The four new indices are Nifty Tata Group 25 per cent Cap, Nifty 500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20, Nifty 500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20, and Nifty MidSmall Healthcare

ipo

The broadcast of the indices will be made available to F&O members in NEAT+ terminals

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article


The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is launching four new indices on Monday, in both the capital markets and Futures and Options (F&O) segments. It had made the announcement on April 3.

These four new indices are Nifty Tata Group 25 per cent Cap, Nifty 500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20, Nifty 500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20, and Nifty MidSmall Healthcare.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to a report in the Mint, the NSE had put forth a plan to distribute indices that include Nifty Tata Group 25 per cent Cap, Nifty 500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20, Nifty 500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20, and Nifty MidSmall Healthcare through online channels.

In the circular, the NSE had stated, “Consequently, the broadcast of the indices will be made available to F&O members in NEAT+ terminals under the multiple index inquiry screen.”

Nifty Tata Group 25 per cent Cap

As stated by the NSE, the Nifty Tata Group 25 per cent Cap index comprises 10 companies and is aimed at using the free float market capitalisation method. Since its inception, it has yielded returns of 17.34 per cent. The index’s primary components include TCS, Tata Motors, and Titan Company.

Nifty 500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20

The Nifty 500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20 Index is aimed at monitoring the performance of specific large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks from the Nifty 500 index that embody the manufacturing theme.

Comprising 75 constituents, this index allocates weights to stocks based on free-float market capitalisation. The large-cap stocks hold a fixed weight of 50 per cent, mid-cap stocks 30 per cent, and small-cap stocks 20 per cent. The top constituents of the index are Reliance Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, and Cipla.

Nifty 500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20

The Nifty 500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 Index is aimed to mirror the performance of chosen large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks from the Nifty 500 index that embody the infrastructure theme. Comprising 75 constituents, this index allocates weights to stocks based on their free-float market capitalisation. The large-cap segment holds a fixed weight of 50 per cent, the mid-cap segment 30% per cent, and the small-cap segment 20 per cent.

Also Read

Muhurat Trading 2023: Sensex gains 355 pts on 1st session of Samvat 2080

From October 16, Bankex derivatives expiry date to shift to Monday

Short rollover seen in Nifty Futures; Check Bear Spread strategy for index

NSE announces timings for Muhurat Trading session 2023; full list here

New Renault Duster to get three engine options; global debut on Nov 29

Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment to be finalised today: Check status, GMP, more

Suraj Estate Developers Q3 results: PAT at Rs 16 cr, debt falls by 38%

4 IPOs to hit the market next week; Aadhar Housing refiles IPO papers

Ireda gains 88% on debut; Tata Tech, 2 others to list IPOs on Thursday

Investors make a beeline as five IPOs hit market; most oversubscribed


The top 10 constituents in the index are Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, RIL, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Max Healthcare, UltraTech Cement, Indian Hotels, Power Grid Corp, ONGC, and SEZ. Notably, Larsen & Toubro commands the highest weight at 10.35 per cent.

Nifty MidSmall Healthcare

The Nifty MidSmall Healthcare index will track the performance of midcap and smallcap stocks in the healthcare sector. Comprising up to 30 stocks, it is drawn from the Nifty MidSmallcap 400 index, chosen based on their six-month average free-float market capitalisation. The top constituents of the index are Max Healthcare Institute, Aurobindo Pharma, and Lupin Limited. The index has given returns of 21.33 per cent since its inception.
Topics : IPO India NSE BSE BSE index ipo filing NSE IPO BSE IPO Markets share market BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon