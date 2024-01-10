Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sebi puts Manappuram Finance's arm Asirvad Micro Finance IPO on hold

Reacting to the development, shares of Manappuram Finance plunged as much as 7.45% to a low of Rs 163.40 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Representative image

PTI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi has kept in "abeyance" the proposed Rs 1,500 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Asirvad Micro Finance, a subsidiary of listed NBFC Manappuram Finance.
 
However, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) did not clarify further.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Reacting to the development, shares of Manappuram Finance plunged as much as 7.45 per cent to a low of Rs 163.40 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.
 
Asirvad Micro Finance had filed preliminary papers with Sebi in October 2023 to garner Rs 1,500 crore through an IPO.
As per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the public issue was purely a fresh issue of equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component.
 
Without disclosing the reason, Sebi said "issuance of observations (has been) kept in abeyance" with regard to the IPO of Asirvad Micro Finance, an update on the regulator's website showed on Wednesday.
The details were updated as on January 5.
The issuance of an observations letter by Sebi implies its go-ahead for an IPO. Sebi usually gives its observations on IPO papers in 30 days.
 
Going by the draft papers, proceeds from the issue were proposed to be used to augment the capital base of the company to meet future business requirements.
 
Asirvad Micro Finance, which began its journey in 2008 with just two branches in Tamil Nadu, has expanded its reach across India over the years. It has a presence across 22 states and 4 Union Territories through a network of 1,684 branches as on March 31, 2023.
 
As on March 31, 2023, it caters to 3.25 million active borrowers in the microfinance portfolio that constitutes a majority of its assets under management. It also caters to loans against gold and provides loans to MSMEs.
 
For fiscal 2022-23, Asirvad Micro Finance had assets under management (AUM) of Rs 10,040.89 crore as against Rs 7,002.18 crore for fiscal 2021-22. Its profit after tax (PAT) jumped to Rs 218.13 crore in FY22-23 as compared to Rs 15.26 crore in FY21-22.
JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Ltd, and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers to the issue. 

Also Read

Sebi categorises dues worth Rs 73,287 crore as 'difficult to recover'

Sebi imposes Rs 20 lakh fine on SIMR for flouting regulatory norms

Quinag exits Manappuram Finance, sells entire stake for Rs 1,177 crore

Manappuram Finance slips 4% after 10% equity change hands via block deal

Manappuram Finance surges 10%, nears 52-week high on strong Q2 results

Medi Assist Healthcare fixes price band for IPO at Rs 397- Rs 418

Jyoti CNC Automation IPO ends 1st day with 2.51 times subscription

Unicommerce files draft papers with Sebi to raise capital through IPO

Sequoia-backed MobiKwik refiles DRHP with Sebi for Rs 700 crore IPO

Majority of Indian startups eyeing IPOs in 2024 struggle with losses

Topics : SEBI IPO Securities and Exchange Board of India stock markets BSE NSE Manappuram Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon