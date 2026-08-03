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Home / Markets / IPO / Technocraft Ventures' ₹252 cr IPO to open on Aug 7 with ₹200-212 price band

Technocraft Ventures' ₹252 cr IPO to open on Aug 7 with ₹200-212 price band

The Noida-based company said it has fixed a price band of ₹200-212 per share for its maiden public offering, which will conclude on August 11

IPO

As of July 15, 2026, the company's order book stood at ₹1,320.73 crore, comprising 19 projects (Photo: AdobeStock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 1:28 PM IST

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Infrastructure company Technocraft Ventures Ltd on Monday said it will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on August 7 to raise ₹252-crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

In a statement, the Noida-based company said it has fixed a price band of ₹200-212 per share for its maiden public offering, which will conclude on August 11. Bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on August 6.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 95.05 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 23.76 lakh shares by promoter selling shareholder Kartikey Constructions. At the upper end of the price band, the total issue size works out to about ₹251.88 crore.

 

Of the fresh issue proceeds, ₹150 crore will be used to fund the company's working capital requirements, while the remaining amount will be utilised for general corporate purposes and offer-related expenses.

As of July 15, 2026, the company's order book stood at ₹1,320.73 crore, comprising 19 projects.

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Technocraft Ventures' revenue from operations rose to ₹344.99 crore in FY26 from ₹279.56 crore in the preceding financial year. Its profit after tax increased to ₹43.32 crore from ₹28.20 crore during the same period.

Incorporated in 1998, Technocraft Ventures is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company engaged in public infrastructure projects. Its operations span water and wastewater infrastructure, roads and highways, electrical transmission, urban infrastructure and operation and maintenance of public utilities.

The company primarily executes projects for state governments and government agencies across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Delhi, and has expanded presence to Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha.

Khambatta Securities is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services is the registrar. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 1:28 PM IST