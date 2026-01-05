GMP buzz builds ahead of Gabion Technologies IPO opening; check key details

Early grey market trends point to a favourable sentiment ahead of the initial public offering (IPO) of gabions, rockfall protection nettings and geosynthetic materials manufacturer Gabion Technologies India, which opens for public subscription tomorrow on January 6, 2026. Notably, through its maiden share sale, the company aims to raise ₹29.16 crore from the markets.
GMP signals positive sentiments
Ahead of the issue opening, unlisted shares of Gabion Technologies were commanding a solid premium in the grey market. Sources tracking grey market activity indicated that the shares were trading at around ₹108 apiece, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹27 per share, or about 33.33 per cent, over the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹81 per share.
Gabion Technologies IPO details
Gabion Technologies IPO
comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.6 million equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP) filed by the company.
The public issue is priced in the range of ₹76 to ₹81 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. At the upper end of the price band, a retail investor will need to invest ₹2,59,200 to apply for the minimum of two lots, aggregating 3,200 shares.
For the public offering, KFIN Technologies is acting as the registrar, while GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.
Gabion Technologies IPO timeline
The three-day subscription window for the SME offering is scheduled to close on Thursday, January 8, 2026. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, January 9, with shares likely to be credited to successful applicants’ demat accounts on a tentative basis by Monday, January 12.
Shares of Gabion Technologies are slated to list on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.
Utilisation of funds
Gabion Technologies, as outlined in its RHP, will utilise ₹22.11 crore from the net proceeds towards working capital requirements, and ₹1.05 crore for the purchase of plant and machinery. The remaining funds, the company said, will be deployed for general corporate purposes.