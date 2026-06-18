NSE IPO: Inside the ₹30,000-crore value-unlocking plan behind listing

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has taken a decisive step towards its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO), nearly a decade after its first attempt to go public.

But unlike most large IPOs, this one is not designed to raise money for the company. Instead, the proposed issue is largely a value-unlocking exercise.

NSE has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an estimated ₹30,000-crore IPO -- potentially the largest public issue in India’s history. The offer will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS), meaning existing shareholders will sell a portion of their holdings while NSE itself will not receive any proceeds.

The IPO marks a shift from private ownership to public market valuation -- creating liquidity for shareholders and giving investors an opportunity to own a stake in India’s largest stock exchange.

NSE files for ₹30,000 cr IPO

NSE filed its DRHP on June 17. The proposed issue includes up to 148.9 million equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each. Since the entire issue is an OFS, the company will not issue new shares.

Once approvals are received, NSE’s shares are proposed to be listed on rival exchange BSE. The exchange also stated in a filing that it does not have an identifiable promoter.

What makes NSE’s IPO different?

There is no fresh issue of shares in NSE's IPO. The exchange will not receive money from the public issue. Instead, current investors will sell part of their stakes to public shareholders.

That makes this IPO less about capital funding and more about liquidity, price discovery and unlocking shareholder value.

For years, NSE has remained one of India’s most valuable unlisted companies, with trading in its shares taking place largely through private transactions. A public listing creates an open market valuation and allows investors to buy and sell through an exchange platform.

NSE IPO: Why is there no fresh issue?

The absence of a fresh issue reflects NSE’s financial position. Unlike companies that depend on IPO money to support growth plans, NSE already generates strong cash flows and remains highly profitable.

Its revenues come from multiple businesses including trading services, clearing operations, listing fees, market data, index products and connectivity services. That reduces the need to raise additional capital through the market.

In effect, the IPO does not change how NSE funds its operations. It changes who owns the company and how that ownership gets priced.

Who is selling shares?

The proposed OFS includes a mix of domestic public-sector institutions and global investors.

State Bank of India (SBI), among the key shareholders selling shares in the offer-for-sale (OFS), is expected to realise around ₹5,000 crore by offloading 24.75 million shares, Bloomberg reported. This would represent a return of nearly 2,568 times on the investment SBI made between 1993 and 1999. The estimate is based on a grey-market valuation of ₹2,055 per share against SBI’s average acquisition price of 80 paise per share. The calculation excludes any potential valuation gains from the portion of the stake SBI will retain after the listing.

Other shareholders participating in the OFS include MS Strategic (Mauritius), Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Aranda Investments (Mauritius), Bank of Baroda, Stock Holding Corporation of India, General Insurance Corporation of India, National Insurance Company, and United India Insurance Company.

Why is this being seen as a value-unlocking event?

The strongest case for the IPO may not be about NSE raising money -- but about shareholders unlocking value. Several long-term investors, especially public-sector institutions, acquired their stakes years ago at relatively low acquisition costs.

Entities such as SBI, Bank of Baroda, Stock Holding Corporation and state-owned insurers are expected to realise substantial gains if the listing values NSE at current market expectations.

For these investors, the IPO creates a formal exit route and improves liquidity in investments that have remained largely locked for years. This could also strengthen reported investment gains and improve capital efficiency for some holders.

Why listing matters for NSE

A public listing changes more than ownership. It creates transparent price discovery through daily market trading. It also improves liquidity for existing and future shareholders, and it allows investors to compare NSE directly with listed peers such as BSE and global exchange operators.

Listing also brings higher disclosure standards and greater public scrutiny -- an important factor for a market infrastructure institution that plays a central role in India’s financial system.