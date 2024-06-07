Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BSE denies tech glitch; bank payment lag delayed MF NAV on poll results day

Several investors purchased their mutual funds before the cut-off time, although they were assigned the Net Asset Value (NAV), which determines the fund's value for June 5 instead of June 4

Bombay Stock Exchange, BSE

Stock market crashed on June 4 the day of Lok Sabha election results in which Rs 31 lakh crore of investors' wealth was wiped out. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said lag in receiving payments from banks led to delay in assigning NAV to investors who bought mutual funds on June 4 and there was no technical glitch at its end.
Many investors had complained on social media for failing to square off their positions.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Several investors purchased their mutual funds before the cut-off time, although they were assigned the Net Asset Value (NAV), which determines the fund's value for June 5 instead of June 4. This resulted in substantial financial losses to such investors.
"It is hereby clarified that there was no technical glitch at BSE Clearing House (ICCL) on June 4th. Prima Facie, there was a lag in receiving details of credit /payments from payments aggregator(s) / bank(s) for few customers which led to the delayed NAV," BSE said in a statement.
 
The clarification came after several broking platforms alleged BSE for a glitch in the mutual fund system of the exchange on June 4, which led the orders to go through the next day (June 5), when the equity markets had partially recouped some of their losses.
Stock market crashed on June 4 the day of Lok Sabha election results in which Rs 31 lakh crore of investors' wealth was wiped out.
Following the exit poll prediction of a resounding victory of the BJP-led NDA, BSE benchmark Sensex shot up on Monday (June 3) by 2,507 points, or 3.4 per cent, to settle at a new closing peak of 76,469.
However, a day later on Tuesday (June 4), the equity markets witnessed a bloodbath, with the Sensex tanking 4,390 points, or 6 per cent, to settle at 72,079.
This was the worst single-day fall in four years. On Wednesday (June 5), Sensex recovered some of their losses with the index soaring over 3 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BSE Mutual Funds Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon