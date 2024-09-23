Business Standard
Mutual fund industry to cross 50 million investor mark in September

Experts see the count doubling in the next 3-4 years as equity euphoria continues

Inflows into equity mutual funds (MFs) continued their strong momentum in July, despite the market volatility triggered by the Union Budget. Active MF schemes received Rs 37,113 crore, the second-highest monthly inflows ever, after attracting a recor

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The mutual fund (MF) investor base is set to surpass the 50-million unique investor milestone in September, with net additions expected to exceed 10 million in just 12 months, driven by sustained buoyancy in the equity market and a surge in new fund offerings (NFOs).

Previously, it took the industry 21 months to add 10 million investors, while growing from 20 million to 40 million took over 26 months.
The unique investor count is tracked using the number of permanent account numbers registered with MF schemes.

According to MF executives, the surge in new investors is underpinned by the growing appeal of equity investments.
 

“Today, investors are turning to market-linked investments like MFs to participate in the country’s growth, where there are pockets of opportunity across the economy and sectors,” said D P Singh, deputy managing director and joint chief executive officer (CEO) at SBI MF.

“As long-term conviction in India's growth story deepens across the country and demographics, we expect a strong influx of investors into the capital markets. MFs and dematerialised accounts will see simultaneous growth,” said Swarup Anand Mohanty, vice-chairman and CEO of Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India).

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

