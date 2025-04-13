Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / 5 top valued firms add ₹84,559 cr in valuation last week; HUL major gainer

5 top valued firms add ₹84,559 cr in valuation last week; HUL major gainer

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex declined 207.43 points or 0.27 per cent. The NSE Nifty dipped 75.9 points or 0.33 per cent.

Hindustan Unilever

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever surged ₹28,700.26 crore to ₹5,56,054.27 crore. (File Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 valued firms surged ₹84,559.01 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with Hindustan Unilever emerging as the biggest winner.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex declined 207.43 points or 0.27 per cent. The NSE Nifty dipped 75.9 points or 0.33 per cent.

Indian stock markets were closed on Thursday for Shri Mahavir Jayanti. 

While Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and ITC were the gainers, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Infosys faced erosion from their valuation.

 

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever surged ₹28,700.26 crore to ₹5,56,054.27 crore. Reliance Industries added ₹ 19,757.27 crore, taking its market capitalisation (mcap) to ₹16,50,002.23 crore.

Also Read

PremiumCarousel

A year of narrow gains: Just 5 secure keys to trillion-plus vault in FY25

TCS, Tata Consultancy

Mcap of 9 top valued firms slumps by ₹2.9 trillion; TCS, RIL hit hard

HDFC Bank

Mcap of 8 top valued firms climbs ₹88,085.8 cr; HDFC Bank biggest gainer

Airtel

Mcap of 9 top valued firms surges Rs 3 trn; ICICI, Airtel biggest gainers

Infosys

Mcap of 5 most valued firms declines by Rs 93K cr; Infosys, TCS hit hard

The valuation of ITC jumped ₹15,329.79 crore to ₹5,27,845.57 crore and that of Bajaj Finance rallied ₹12,760.23 crore to ₹ 5,53,348.28 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel climbed ₹8,011.46 crore to ₹10,02,030.97 crore.

However, the valuation of TCS tanked ₹24,295.46 crore to ₹11,69,474.43 crore. The mcap of Infosys eroded by ₹17,319.11 crore to  ₹5,85,859.34 crore.

State Bank of India's market valuation dropped ₹12,271.36 crore to ₹6,72,960.97 crore and that of ICICI Bank dived  ₹8,913.09 crore to ₹9,34,351.86 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank declined by ₹7,958.31 crore to ₹13,82,450.37 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and ITC.

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

US stocks jump, bonds swing to end Wall Street's chaotic, historic week

PremiumTata Steel

Domestic demand, European turnaround keep Street positive on Tata Steel

mutual fund

Equity MF inflows drop to 11-month low of ₹25,082 crore in March

trading, markets

Markets rebound after Trump's tariff pause; Sensex ends 1,310 points higher

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS slides as Q4 profit dip prompts analysts to cut target price

Topics : mcap Hindustan Unilever HUL Hindustan Unilever

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodaySRH vs PBKS Live ScoreGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon