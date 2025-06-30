Monday, June 30, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ahluwalia Contracts share surges 5% on securing deals worth over ₹1,100 cr

Ahluwalia Contracts share surges 5% on securing deals worth over ₹1,100 cr

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) shares rose in trade after the company bagged two major construction orders worth over ₹1,100 crore.

real estate construction building

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited is among the leading Indian engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies with over five decades of expertise in civil construction.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) share price today: Ahluwalia Contracts (India) shares were in demand on Monday, June 30, 2025, with the scrip popping up to 4.90 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,037.95 per share.
 
At 1:30 PM, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) share price was trading 2.60 per cent higher at ₹1,015.20 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.53 per cent lower at 83,610.81 levels.  READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Why did Ahluwalia Contracts (India) share price popped today?

 
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) shares rose in trade after the company bagged two major construction orders worth over ₹1,100 crore. 
 
 
The first contract, valued at ₹821 crore (excluding GST), was awarded by Whiteland Corporation Pvt. Ltd for the construction of “Urban Resort”, comprising seven residential towers at Sector-103 in Gurugram. 
 
The project is slated for completion in 36 months and is part of a large-scale housing development.

Also Read

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank rallies 5%, hits 11-month high; stock rises for 7th straight day

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

This Jindal group company's stock zoomed 16% in trade; check details

electricity

Gujarat Industries Power shares charged up 5% in trade; here's why

stock market trading

Waaree Energies shares advance 5% as unit bags 540 MW solar module order

Banks, bank

SBI, Indian, Union Bank gain up to 4%; what's driving PSU Banks today

 
The second order came from Nestled Haven Estates Private Limited and Maia Estates Private Limited for civil structure and architectural finishing work at "The Beacon" in Bengaluru. 
 
This group housing project, estimated at ₹282.56 crore (excluding GST), is to be executed within 32 months. 
 
Both orders are domestic and do not fall under related party transactions. 
 

About Ahluwalia Contracts (India)

 
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited is among the leading Indian engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies with over five decades of expertise in civil construction. 
 
Headquartered in New Delhi, the company has built a strong nationwide presence, delivering large-scale residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial projects, including hospitals, hotels, IT parks, and urban infrastructure. Known 
 
The company boasts a robust financial profile, with a turnover exceeding ₹4,000 crore in FY 2024–25 and a debt-free status. 
 
Backed by a strong workforce of over 3,500 employees—including a sizable engineering team and contract labour—Ahluwalia Contracts continues to expand its order book, benefiting from increased government infrastructure spending. 
 
Led by founder and Chairman Bikramjit Ahluwalia, the firm also diversifies its operations through real estate development and licensed commercial complex operations.
 
Last checked, the company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹6,832.06 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.
 
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) shares’ 52-week high is ₹1,540, while its 52-week low is ₹620.65 per share. 
 

More From This Section

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

Stock Market LIVE: D-St snaps 4-day rally; Sensex down 550 pts; Nifty below 25,500; FMCG, banks drag

share market, stock market

Sensex, Nifty slip after 4-day rally; PSBs, smallcaps cushion losses

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharma share pops 4% on ₹25,689-cr JB Chem deal; analysts cautious

PremiumZomato

Ola, Paytm crash up to 50% in H1 2025; are new-age stocks worth buying now?

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds

Why is Alembic Pharmaceuticals' share in demand today? Key details here

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Ahluwalia Contracts construction firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon