Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 08:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Asian markets steady, dollar slips as Israel-Iran truce lifts mood

Asian markets steady, dollar slips as Israel-Iran truce lifts mood

The dollar wallowed close to an almost four-year trough versus the euro with two-year US Treasury yields sagging to 1 1/2-month lows

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian stocks stabilised on Wednesday as crude oil hovered near multi-week lows as a ceasefire between Israel and Iran buoyed sentiment. Image: Bloomberg

Reuters TOKYO
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Asian stocks stabilised on Wednesday as crude oil hovered near multi-week lows as a ceasefire between Israel and Iran buoyed sentiment, even as hostilities threatened to flare up again.

The dollar wallowed close to an almost four-year trough versus the euro with two-year US Treasury yields sagging to 1 1/2-month lows as lower oil prices reduced the risk to bonds from an inflation shock.

The shaky truce has so far held, although Israel says it will respond forcefully to Iranian missile strikes that came after US President Donald Trump had announced an end to the hostilities. 

In addition, US airstrikes did not destroy Iran's nuclear capability and only set it back by a few months, according to a preliminary US intelligence assessment, contradicting Trump's earlier comments that Iran's nuclear programme had been "obliterated".

 

Japan's Nikkei and Australia's stock benchmark were flat, while Taiwan's index gained 1 per cent.

Also Read

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian shares rally after Trump announces ceasefire between Israel, Iran

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian shares slide, oil prices surge after Israel's strike on Iran

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian shares mixed as markets shrug at latest China-US trade deal

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian shares gain as US, China agree on framework to advance trade deal

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian shares gain as investors keep an eye on China-US trade talks

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.6 per cent and mainland Chinese blue chips eased 0.1 per cent.

US stock futures were little changed.

An MSCI index of global stocks held steady after climbing to a record high overnight.

Brent crude ticked up 81 cents to $67.95 per barrel, bouncing a bit following a plunge of as much as $14.58 over the previous two sessions. US West Texas Intermediate crude added 70 cents to $65.07 per barrel.

"Despite the cease fire between Israel and Iran appearing somewhat tenuous, the markets are shrugging it off," said Kyle Rodda, senior financial markets analyst at Capital.com.

"Realistically, the markets don't care if a limited conflict comprised of mostly air strikes continues between the two countries," he said. "It's the prospect of a broader war, with deeper US intervention and an Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz that really matters. And for now, the risks of that seem low."

The two-year US Treasury yield dipped to the lowest since May 8 at 3.787 per cent. 

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six major counterparts, slipped 0.1 per cent to 97.854.

The dollar slipped 0.1 per cent to 144.70 yen.

The euro added 0.1 per cent to $1.1625, edging back towards the overnight high of $1.1641, a level not seen since October 2021.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that higher tariffs could begin raising inflation this summer, a period that will be key to the US central bank considering possible interest rate cuts. Powell spoke at a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee.

Data showed that US consumer confidence unexpectedly deteriorated in June, signalling softening labour market conditions.

Markets continue to price in a roughly 18 per cent chance that the Fed will cut rates in July, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at gap-up open; Asian market flat; Israel-Iran conflict in focus

stock market trading

Trading guide: Here are key Nifty levels to watch today; two stocks to buy

Image

Brokerages upbeat on HDB Financial IPO; GMP up 10%; should you subscribe?

Stock market

Stocks to Watch today: Union Bank, Hindalco, Vi, JB Chemicals, TaMo, Rites

market, stock trading, trading

Stocks to buy today: Chandan Taparia recommends TVS Motor & two more picks

Topics : Asian stocks Asian Shares US Dollar Israel Iran Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon