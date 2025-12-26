Friday, December 26, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apollo Micro up 3% on ₹100-cr order win; stock soars 135% in 2025 so far

Apollo Micro up 3% on ₹100-cr order win; stock soars 135% in 2025 so far

Shares of Apollo Micro rose 3 per cent after it received orders worth ₹100.24 crore for the supply of Unmanned Aerial Systems

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. rose over 3 per cent after it received orders worth ₹100.24 crore from a private company for the supply of Unmanned Aerial Systems. 
 
The aerospace and defence company's stock rose as much as 3.3 per cent during the day to ₹271 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 23 this year. The Apollo Micro stock pared gains to trade 3 per cent higher at ₹270 apiece, compared to a 0.20 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:35 AM. 
 
Shares of the company have risen over 12 per cent this week and currently trade at 2.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 135 per cent this year, compared to a 10 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Apollo Micro has a total market capitalisation of ₹8,992.7 crore.   CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES
 

Apollo Micro bags orders worth ₹100 crore 

Apollo Micro Systems said it has received orders worth ₹100.24 crore from a private company for the supply of Unmanned Aerial Systems, with deliveries earmarked for the Ministry of Defence. The orders, received in the ordinary course of business, are scheduled to be executed within a period of four months, the company said in the statement.
 
Earlier this week, the company received approvals from the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) for two distinct Transfers of Technology (ToT). These systems use high-powered lasers to inflict damage on targets. Compared to traditional weapons, which mainly rely on physical impact and kinetic energy, DEWs use directed energy to heat and destroy or damage the target. 

Earlier this month, Apollo Micro received a license for the manufacturing of equipment under the categories of defence aircraft for unmanned helicopter activity, which includes unmanned aerial systems. The license is also granted under the category of allied defence equipment for inertial navigation systems and radar equipment.  ALSO READ | Quality power shares defy subdued markets, gain 4% in trade; here's why

Apollo Micro Q2 recap

In Q2, Apollo Micro Systems reported a consolidated net profit of ₹31.11 crore, as compared to ₹15.7 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹225.26 crore, as compared to ₹160.7 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company’s total expenses stood at ₹183.41 crore, as against ₹138.83 crore a year ago. 
 
Apollo Micro Systems is an Indian defence company delivering advanced technologies for national security. Evolving from a component-level partner into a full-spectrum defence solutions provider, AMS now plays a critical role in the indigenous development and production of mission-critical systems across Land, Air, Sea, and Space domains.

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

