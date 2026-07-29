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Home / Markets / News / Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Knowledge Marine zooms 86% in 4 months

Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Knowledge Marine zooms 86% in 4 months

In the past year, the stock price of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works skyrocketed 216 per cent, compared to 4.6 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Ports, shipping, crude oil, oil supply

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW) share price hit a new high in Wednesday's trade.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

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Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works share price movement

 
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW) share price hit a new high of ₹2,735.50, as the stock rallied 9 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals. The dredging company extended its Tuesday’s 4 per cent up move on the bourses. 
 
In the past four months, the market price of KMEW zoomed 86 per cent. Further, in the past year, the stock price skyrocketed 216 per cent, compared to 4.6 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. 

Ashish Kacholia held nearly 3 per cent stake in KMEW

 
Investor, Ashish Kacholia held 2.89 per cent stake or 705,264 equity shares in KMEW at the end of June 2026 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.  Shaily Engineering, Beta Drugs, Safari Industries, Aeroflex Industries, Man Industries, Balu Forge and Tanfac Industries are other notable companies in Ashish Kacholia protolio, with over 1 per cent holding.
 
 

SBI Funds Management buys 1.6 per cent stake in KMEW 

 
On June 19, 2026, SBI Funds Management has purchased 400,036 equity shares of KMEW at price of ₹1,963.17 per share via open market through bulk deal, BSE data shows.
 
The promoters, Kanak Sujay Kewalramani (345,620 shares) and Dinesh Mohanlal Kewalramani (167,200 shares) have sold a combined 512,820 equity shares of KMEW via open market sale through bulk deal, the company said.

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According to June 2026 shareholding pattern, the promoters reduced their stake in KMEW to 51.56 per cent from 53.63 per cent at the end of March 2026 quarter. Total foreign portfolio investors holding in the company increased to 12.11 per cent from 11.75 cent in previous quarter. Meanwhile, domestic mutual funds reduced their stake from 1.62 per cent to 1.46 per cent during the quarter.
 

KMEW overview, outlook

 
KMEW is engaged in the business of providing Dredging Services, Owning, Chartering/Hiring along with manning, operation and technical maintenance of Marine Crafts, Repairs, Refitting and Maintenance of Marine Crafts and Marine Infrastructure and allied works in India.
 
As India continues to invest in cleaner waterways, multimodal connectivity and environmentally responsible transport infrastructure, KMEW believes specialized vessel manufacturing presents a compelling long-term growth opportunity. Successful execution of this project is expected to strengthen the Group's credentials in hybrid and electric vessel construction and establish an important execution benchmark for future opportunities in inland water transport, passenger ferries, harbour crafts, tourism vessels, workboats and other specialised marine assets.
 
On June 20, 2026, a consortium comprising Knowledge Shipyard Private Limited, as Lead Partner, and KMEW, has received a contract from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India, for the design, construction, supply, testing and commissioning of 10 Hybrid Electric Passenger Ferries having a capacity of 20 passengers each.
 
The contract carries an aggregate value of ₹66.11 crore including applicable taxes and is scheduled to be executed over a period of 10 months, followed by a 60-month maintenance and support commitment, enabling the Group to establish a long-term engagement with a marquee Government client, KMEW said.
 
The growth of the dredging and marine engineering services market in India is driven by rapid industrialization and the expansion of port infrastructure to support increasing trade volumes. As a key player in global shipping, India is investing heavily in dredging activities to improve its ports, enhance coastal defences, and facilitate land reclamation projects. 
 
Government initiatives aimed at boosting maritime trade and improving logistical capabilities further propel demand for dredging services. The growing economy and rising trade activities are expected to continue driving the need for dredging to maintain and develop India’s critical port and harbour infrastructure.
 
The Indian government has been actively promoting initiatives like the Sagarmala Programme, which aims to enhance the performance of the country’s logistics sector by unlocking the potential of waterways and the coastline. This includes developing new ports, improving existing ones, and ensuring the availability of modern port ancillary crafts like tugs, dredgers, pilot boats, and other service vessels necessary for efficient port operations, KMEW said in its FY25 annual report. 
 

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Topics : buzzing stock dredging stock market trading Market trends Sagarmala Project

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

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