Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Asian Stocks sink, oil surges on reports of escalating Middle East conflict

Gold jumped 1.6 per cent to $2,414.69, heading back toward last week's all-time high at $2,431.29

trading, market, stocks

Reuters TOKYO
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Asian shares and bond yields sank on Friday while the dollar, yen, oil and gold surged after reports of a sharp escalation in Middle East hostilities.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares dived more than 2 per cent and US stock futures also pointed 1.3 per cent lower following media reports Israeli missiles had hit a site in Iran.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
US long-term Treasury yields dropped as much as 13.5 basis points to 4.512 per cent. The US dollar index was last up 0.14 per cent, while the yen gained about 0.4 per cent versus the dollar. Both currencies are considered safe havens.
Gold jumped 1.6 per cent to $2,414.69, heading back toward last week's all-time high at $2,431.29.
"Market response looks tied to fears that this is an Israeli reprisal," said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at Capital.com.
"We're just waiting to get more news now as the situation unfolds."
Oil prices jumped $3 a barrel as the reports heightened concerns that Middle East supply could be disrupted.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had vowed retaliation earlier this week following a volley of attacks from Iran on the weekend.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Middle East Stocks calls Stocks in focus oil prices rise Israel-Palestine Israel-Iran Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensPSEB 10th Result 2024 OutGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon