Astec LifeSciences tumbles 10% on loss in Q4; stock down 44% in six months



At 09:45 AM, the stock was down 8.5 per cent at Rs 1,236 on trades of around 2,900 shares on the BSE as against the two-week average traded quantity of 638-odd shares. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.4 per cent at 61,112. Shares of Astec LifeSciences tumbled over 10 per cent to hit a low of Rs 1,212 in Wednesday's intra-day trades after the company reported a net loss for the March quarter.



Astec LifeSciences reported a net loss of Rs 5 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 as against a net profit of Rs 43.10 crore in the correspoding quarter a year ago. Total income plunged 53.5 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) to Rs 129.50 crore from Rs 278.80 crore. The stock has been a significant underperformer in the last six months, and has shed as much as 44 per cent during this period when compared to 0.3 per cent gain in the benchmark index.



For the full fiscal year FY23, consolidated net profit was down 71.5 per cent YoY at Rs 25.60 crore, while total income declined by 6.7 per cent to Rs 641.20 crore. Earnings before depreciation, interest and taxes (EBITDA) slumped 89 per cent YoY to Rs 8 crore from Rs 72.30 crore.

Also Read From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health Astec Lifesciences zooms 37% in two days on heavy volumes TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25% Infosys strong TCV, deal wins in Q3 lend comfort amid macro risks: Analysts Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health Market Live: Sensex down 250pts; SpiceJet to revive 25 aircraft, stck up 5% Charts exhibit bullish trend for Mastek, Metro Brands: HDFC Securities Charts show range bound trend for Nifty IT in near-term, adopt sell-on-rise Brokerages share mixed views on SBI Cards and Payment Services



"High level of channel inventories in India as well as key export markets, resultant demand-supply imbalance and subsequent correction in prices of key Active Ingredients (AI) continued to pose challenges for Indian Agrochemical sector, primarily in the second half of the year. Astec also witnessed unprecedented drop in volumes as well as realisations in H2FY23 and as a result, the company reported decline in topline and profitability in FY23 as compared to the previous year.", stated N B Godrej, chairman, of the company in the release. Topline as well as profitability was adversely impacted in Q4 by subdued demand for key enterprise products with further drop in realisations, the company said in its release.