Ather Energy surges 9%, market-cap crosses ₹50,000 crore; here's why

Ather Energy share price movement

Shares of Ather Energy hit a record high of ₹1,309.95, soaring 9 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals ahead of the board meeting for fund raising. The stock price of the electric two-wheeler (E2W) company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,254 touched on July 13, 2026.

In the past three weeks, the stock rallied 32 per cent. It more than doubled or zoomed 101 per cent from its March 2026 low of ₹650.35 on the BSE.

A sharp up move in the stock price helped Ather Energy’s market capitalisation cross the ₹50,000 crore-mark for the first time-ever. Today, Ather Energy;s market cap hit a high of ₹50,249 crore in intra-day deals.

At 10:14 AM on Wednesday, Ather Energy quoted 7 per cent higher at ₹1,285, as compared to 0.7 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter nearly doubled with a combined 6.6 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Hero MotoCorp to invest additional ₹1,000 crore in Ather Energy

The Committee of Directors (CoD) of Hero MotoCorp at its meeting held Tuesday viz. July 14, 2026 approved the additional investment of up to ₹1,000 crore in Ather Energy, an associate company.

The CoD approved the subscription of equity shares or other eligible securities representing equity shares or convertible into or exchangeable for equity shares (including compulsorily convertible preference shares, warrants etc.) of Ather Energy proposed to be issued by it on a preferential allotment basis, Hero MotoCorp said in an exchange filing.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE This subscription of Securities is subject to the receipt of necessary approvals, including from the board of directors and shareholders of Ather Energy.

Ather Energy board meeting for fund raising plan

Ather Energy's board will meet today, i.e. July 15, 2026 to consider and approve raising funds through equity shares, foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) and other equity-linked securities, the company said in a stock exchange filing on July 12.

On June 12, 2026, the company intimated the stock exchanges that the Board of Directors approved raising of funds by way of issuance of securities of up to ₹2,500 crore in aggregate including a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of up to ₹1,500 crore.

Ather designs and manufactures high-performance electric scooters. Ather launched its first electric scooter in 2018. Its current E2W portfolio consists of two distinct product lines: the Ather 450 series, focused on performance-oriented customers, and the Ather Rizta, a convenience-first family scooter line launched in 2024.

Ather Energy plans to raise fund for expansion, research and development, new product development new product development, manufacturing capacity enhancement, and other corporate purposes.

Meanwhile, in a press release, Ather Energy announced the fourth edition of its flagship Ather Community Day, scheduled for August 29, 2026 in Bengaluru, where it will unveil the first scooter based on its new EL platform, marking the company's entry into the mass-market electric scooter segment.

The event, themed "A New Dawn of Magic," will also showcase new innovations in technology, charging infrastructure, and the Ather ecosystem aimed at enhancing the ownership experience. The EL platform, Ather's first all-new vehicle architecture since the 450, is designed for scalability and cost efficiency, enabling the company to target the ₹1 lakh–₹1.25 lakh price segment while expanding its future product portfolio.

Equirus Securities view on Ather Energy

Management at Ather remains optimistic about the upcoming EL platform, expecting a trajectory similar to past successes. However, analysts at Equirus Securities remain cautious. They believe the retail network has already expanded to ~700 dealers, nearly doubling YoY, offering broad coverage and limiting further market share gains from expansion.

Additionally, the low-cost EV segment underperformed in FY26, mainly due to weak volumes from Ola Electric. Recent launches by incumbents in the ₹85k–90k range could intensify competition, as customers gain access to more reliable options in the affordable EV segment where Ather currently lacks presence, the brokerage firm said in the March 2026 quarter result update. At current levels, the stock quotes above the brokerage firm’s target price of ₹1,010 per share. =============================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.