Axis MF front-running case: Sebi bars Viresh Joshi for 7 yrs in final order

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday barred Viresh Joshi, former chief dealer of Axis Mutual Fund, for seven years from the securities market and imposed a penalty of ₹3 crore for alleged front-running trades at the fund house. In the final order, Sebi has also imposed a bar on 20 others connected to the matter for terms ranging from seven years to three years and penalties ranging from ₹1 crore to ₹10 lakh. The market regulator had issued an interim order-cum-show-cause notice in the matter in February 2023. The watchdog had estimated the total wrongful gains through front-running to be around ₹30.55 crore through dealings between September 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, which were impounded after the interim order.

The order notes that the period of debarment already undergone since the interim order will be set off against the restraint directions in the final order.

The order notes that, taking advantage of his position, Joshi passed non-public information regarding the trades of Axis MF to certain external players connected to him, who placed the front-running trades from Dubai and facilitated the formation of offshore entities where the unlawful gains were deposited.

Open Dealer Integrated Network (ODIN) terminals provided by Marfatia Stock Broking and Woodstock Broking were used to place orders from Dubai after receiving information on the impending orders by Axis MF. Further, several mule accounts were used to trade the scrips.

Evidence gathered during the investigation, including WhatsApp chats, suggested coordinated communication among the accused, with coded identities such as ‘jadugar’ and ‘asdfg’.

Interestingly, several of the other alleged manipulators in this matter have been found to have been part of manipulation activities in other scrips, unrelated to Joshi.

“Mutual funds are managed for the benefit of the unit holders. Any conduct that exploits confidential information regarding the implementation of schemes undermines that arrangement, as it places private gain ahead of the fund execution quality and interest of the investors,” notes the final order.

Front-running means taking personal trading positions ahead of any big transaction that may have an impact on the prices of a scrip, a modus operandi for making quick profits. As the information is not public and hampers the confidence of mutual fund unit holders, such practices are considered fraudulent.

The regulator noted that the money impounded under the directions in the 2023 interim order will be treated as the disgorgement amount and will be transferred to the Investor Protection and Education Fund (IPEF).