Dr Lal PathLabs jumps 5% after Q1 PAT surges 21%; ₹5 dividend declared

Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs jumped nearly 5 per cent on Friday after the company reported its June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings, posting a 21 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT). The company's board also recommended an interim dividend of 50 per cent or ₹5 per share on a face value of ₹10.

As of 3:15 PM, the healthcare service provider's stock quoted 4.5 per cent higher at ₹1,763, with 1.3 million equities changing hands.

According to a company statement, its consolidated net profit grew by 21.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹170 crore in Q1 of FY27. The firm had earned a net profit of ₹134 in the same period a year ago.

Its revenue increased by 19.1 per cent on an annual basis to ₹798 crore in the June quarter, compared with ₹670 crore reported in Q1 of FY26.

Ebitda for the quarter under review stood at ₹247 crore, while margins expanded to 31 per cent from 28.7 per cent in the year-ago period.

Separately, the board approved an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share (@ 50 per cent on a face value of ₹10 each) for the FY 2026-27. The record date for payment of the interim dividend shall be July 30, 2026.

The interim dividend will be paid within 30 days of its declaration, the filing said.

In another related development, the board approved the acquisition of an 80 per cent equity stake in Sunshine Healthcare Limited, Ghana, which is engaged in diagnostic business for a consideration not exceeding GHS 45.6 million.

Besides, the board also cleared the acquisition of a 30 per cent equity stake in Neuome Technologies Private Limited, which is engaged in innovative solutions in sample preservation and biobanking, for a consideration not exceeding Rs. ₹3.5 crore.