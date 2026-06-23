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Home / Markets / News / Bajaj Auto's largest buyback to turn ex-date; tender opens July 1

Bajaj Auto's largest buyback to turn ex-date; tender opens July 1

Bajaj Auto's record ₹5,633 crore buyback, JSW Infra's ₹7,503 crore QIP, and mixed IPO subscriptions highlight active primary market momentum in India

Bajaj Auto Ltd

Bajaj Auto will turn ex-date for its ₹5,633-crore share buyback on Wednesday

BS ReporterPTI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 11:32 PM IST

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Bajaj Auto will turn ex-date for its ₹5,633-crore share buyback on Wednesday. Shareholders holding the stock as of the record date, June 24, will be eligible to participate in the buyback. The company plans to repurchase up to 4.69 million shares at ₹12,000 apiece through the tender route. The tendering period will open on July 1 and close on July 7. The buyback, the largest in the company’s history, comes two years after the previous ₹4,000 crore repurchase in 2024 at ₹10,000 a share.   
 
JSW Infra shares gain over 2% after ₹7.5K cr QIP kick-off 
Shares of JSW Infrastructure gained nearly 4 per cent intraday on Tuesday, finally ending at ₹315.5 apiece with 2.75 per cent gains after its qualified institutional placement (QIP) kicked off. A day earlier, the infrastructure major launched ₹7,503 crore QIP — one of the largest equity fund raises in the sector in recent years. The offer comprises fresh issue of ₹6,555 crore and an offer for sale of around ₹948 crore by the promoter Sajjan Jindal Family Trust.   
 
 
Turtlemint Fintech IPO subscribed 1.20x on last day 
The initial public offering (IPO) of Turtlemint Fintech Solutions sailed through on the last day of bidding on Tuesday, getting subscribed 1.20 times. The ₹883-crore IPO received bids for 3,95,47,704 shares against 3,29,01,878 shares on offer, according to details available with the NSE. Qualified institutional buyers’ (QIBs’) quota received 1.59 times subscription, while the category for retail investors got subscribed 1.07 times. Non- institutional investors portion got subscribed 52 per cent. Turtlemint Fintech Solutions on Thursday raised ₹397.20 crore from anchor investors.  

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Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO booked 19% on Day 1 
The initial public offering (IPO) of Cordelia Cruises operator Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd received 19 per cent subscription on the first day of the share sale on Tuesday. The IPO got bids for 8,03,052 shares against 41,84,004 shares on offer, according to NSE data. Retail investors received 99 per cent subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 4 per cent. Waterways Leisure Tourism on Monday raised ₹263.25 crore from anchor investors. The company has fixed a price band of ₹769-808 per share for its ₹585-crore IPO, which will conclude on June 25. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.  
 
Advit Jewels IPO fully subscribed on first day of bidding 
The IPO of Advit Jewels got fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Tuesday, helped by increased participation from all categories of investors.The ₹165.16 crore IPO received bids for 9,36,73,100 shares against 83,79,300 shares, translating into 11.18 times subscription, according to NSE data. On Monday, they raised ₹ 49.52 crore from anchor investors. It will conclude on June 25. The firm has fixed a price band of ₹130-138 per share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 12 million equity shares with no offer for sale.   
 

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 11:31 PM IST

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