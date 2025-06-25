Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 08:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nuvama upgrades IndiaMART to 'Buy'; ups target to ₹3,800 on growth revival

Nuvama upgrades IndiaMART to 'Buy'; ups target to ₹3,800 on growth revival

The brokerage has sharply raised IndiaMART's target price to ₹3,800 from ₹2,100, indicating an upside potential of 52 per cent.

IndiaMart

IndiaMart

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 8:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nuvama on IndiaMART: Online marketing company IndiaMART shares are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, after domestic brokerage firm Nuvama upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Reduce’, citing a revival in growth momentum. The brokerage has sharply raised IndiaMART's target price to ₹3,800 from ₹2,100, indicating an upside potential of 52 per cent.
 
“We upgrade IndiaMART from ‘Reduce’ to ‘Buy'—following earlier downgrades in October-23 to ‘Hold’ and October-24 to ‘Reduce’—as we believe the business is entering a new demand upcycle,” Nikhil Choudhary and Parth Ghiya, analysts at Nuvama said, in a report dated June 24, 2025.
 
 
The upgrade, analysts said, is driven by management's strategic steps such as platform improvements, brand marketing investments, and salesforce insourcing, which are expected to lead to a sustained rise in unique business enquiries and eventually higher net new subscriber additions.
 
That said, earnings estimates for FY26E and FY27E have been increased by about 9–10 per cent, led by stronger revenue outlook. However, profitability has been slightly lowered. Notably, Nuvama has raised the target valuation multiple from 22x to 35x—"same as pre-downgrade level"—reflecting improving growth prospects.
 
The brokerage noted that IndiaMART has faced high churn in its silver subscriber base over the past two years, with average unique enquiries per paid supplier per quarter dropping to 106 in Q1FY24—below its long-term average of 130 and even pre-Covid levels. However, after a series of corrective actions by the management, this metric has improved to 125 in Q4FY25.

Also Read

Stock market

Analyst recommends Canara Bank, Hindalco & one other stock to buy today

stock market trading

Trading guide: Here are key Nifty levels to watch today; two stocks to buy

share market, stock market

Motilal Oswal top 5 quant strategy stocks for July 2025: Full list here

PremiumAmazon

Amazon's entry into healthcare a headwind but diagnostic stocks attractive

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi proposes ED roles, new norms to strengthen governance at MIIs

 
Nuvama observed, "Management is on the right path by reducing the number of supplier enquiries from ~7 to < 4 now, thereby reducing competition within suppliers." The brokerage believes these changes, coupled with increased buyer engagement, will drive a turnaround in subscriber additions by Q2/Q3, which will further fuel a rebound in collection and revenue growth.
 
While margins are expected to normalise to the mid-30 per cent range, Nuvama maintains that “this normalisation will not alter investor sentiment,” as historical trends show limited stock correlation with margin fluctuations.
 
IndiaMART currently trades at a one-year forward P/E of 28x versus its post-listing average of 45x. “We reckon valuation shall rerate due to improving growth trajectory,” the brokerage said, introducing FY28E estimates and rolling forward valuations to Q1FY28. The revised 35x multiple yields a target price of ₹3,800.

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at gap-up open; Asian market mixed; Israel-Iran conflict eyed

Sambhv Steel IPO

Sambhv Steel invites bids for ₹540 crore IPO: GMP 6%, should you subscribe?

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian markets steady, dollar slips as Israel-Iran truce lifts mood

Image

Brokerages upbeat on HDB Financial IPO; GMP up 10%; should you subscribe?

Stock market

Stocks to Watch today: Union Bank, Hindalco, Vi, JB Chemicals, TaMo, Rites

Topics : Share Market Today The Smart Investor Indian equities IndiaMART Share price MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian stock market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire Gold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon