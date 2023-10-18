close
Sensex (0.02%)
66443.06 + 14.97
Nifty (0.07%)
19826.35 + 14.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.88%)
6090.00 + 53.35
Nifty Midcap (0.10%)
40773.50 + 40.15
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
44368.95 -40.55
Heatmap

Biocon slips 4% after USFDA asks for corrective measures at Malaysian unit

The USFDA has determined the inspection classification as 'OAI' (Official Action Indicated) post inspection of Biocon's step-down subsidiary in Malaysia.

SAT stays Biocon insider trading order

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 10:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Biocon slipped over 4 per cent to a low of Rs 243.50 in Wednesday's intra-day trades after the company informed that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had asked for corrective measures at its Malaysia-based subsidiary post inspection.

At 10:20 AM, Biocon was down 3.5 per cent at Rs 245.50. The counter had seen trades of around 1.1 lakh shares as against the two-week average volume of around 71,000 shares on the BSE. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex quoted flat around 66,440 level.

Biocon in an exchange filing today said, Biocon Sdn Bhd., a step-down subsidiary of Biocon Biologics, has received a communication from the USFDA pursuant to its July 2023 cGMP inspection at its insulins manufacturing facility at Johor, Malaysia. The USFDA has determined the inspection classification as 'OAI' Official Action Indicated). The OAI status may cause delay and/or withholding of pending product approvals or supplements from the facility.

The company further stated that they had submitted a comprehensive Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) plan to the USFDA in response to observations, and believe that they were on track to complete all actions as committed.

The said observations may not have a material impact on the manufacturing and distribution of the company’s commercial products for the US market, the release added.

Earlier this month, the USFDA had rejected the Biocon's Insulin Aspart application, a proposed biosimilar for diabetes treatment, in CRL (Complete Response Letter).

The USFDA said, it issued a CRL to convey to the company that its initial review of an application is complete, and it cannot approve the application in its present form.

That apart, in October 2023, Biocon announced a partnership with Juno Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical firm based in Canada, for the commercialisation of Liraglutide, a drug-device combination intended for the treatment and management of Type 2 diabetes and obesity in the Canadian market.

The company is scheduled to announce its Q2 results on November 10. The stock has been a underperformer so far in 2023, down 7 per cent, in comparision the Sensex has gained 8.4 per cent.


Also Read

F&O Strategy for Biocon: HDFC Securities recommends a Bull Spread

Biocon Biologics gets positive opinion from EMA for ophthalmology product

Biocon Biologics expands to over 70 countries, enters emerging markets

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Stocks to Watch today, May 24: Adani Group, Max Health, Biocon, Manyavar

Hudco plunges 9% as govt begins partial stake sale via OFS at discount

Oil India hits new high after a 9-year hiatus; rallies 63% so far in 2023

Stocks to Watch today: Bajaj Finance, LTTS, Zensar, HUDCO, Glenmark, Biocon

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty recoup losses; media, pharma stocks gain

Buy Rites, Gujarat Alkalies for up to 16% rally, recommends HDFC Securities

Topics : Buzzing stocks Biocon stocks Market trends Biocon USFDA approval Pharma stocks stock market trading

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodaySame-Sex Marriage VerdictWhatsAppMumbai AirportCongress Manifesto for PollsVivo V29 Pro ReviewNarendra Modi

Elections 2023

After Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, AAP enters poll fight in MizoramCongress to release manifesto for MP polls, focus on youth and farmers

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghan opener Gurbaz reprimanded for breach of ICC CodeWorld Cup 2023: Regret squandering promising start vs Australia - Nissanka

India News

Indian Space Station by 2035, astronauts on moon by 2040: PM to IsroUjjwala scheme beneficiaries will be given 1 gas cylinder for free: UP CM

Economy News

India to spend nearly Rs 143 trn on infra between FY24 and FY30: CRISILState borrowing costs to rise in H2 FY24 on hardening of yields: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon