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Home / Markets / News / BLS E-Services jumps 8% to hit 52-week high on ₹157 cr Atyati acquisition

BLS E-Services jumps 8% to hit 52-week high on ₹157 cr Atyati acquisition

BLS E-Services, a subsidiary of BLS International, has announced the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Atyati Technologies.

BLS E-Services share price today

BLS E-Services jumps 8% to hit 52-week high on ₹157 cr Atyati acquisition

Abhinav Ranjan
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

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BLS E-Services shares surged nearly 8 per cent on Friday to hit a new 52-week high after the company announced the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Atyati Technologies. The stock opened higher at ₹253.80 and climbed to an intraday high and 52-week high of ₹279.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
As of 2:45 PM, the stock was holding on to its gains, trading 7.2 per cent higher at ₹279.90. Around 7 million shares of the company changed hands, according to NSE data. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was up 0.40 per cent.
 
BLS E-Services shares have surged 34 per cent in 2026 so far versus a 7 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty index. 
 
 
Today's buying activity was buoyed by an announcement that the company has acquired Atyati Technologies, an AI-powered banking technology company, providing digital solutions to banks and financial institutions, for ₹ 157 crore in an all-cash transaction.
 
Atyati serves more than 35 banks and financial institutions through a network of over 25,900 Customer Service Points (CSPs) covering approximately 100,000 villages across India. 

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BLS E-Services said that the acquisition strengthens its position as a technology-led financial services platform by adding Atyati's advanced banking technology capabilities, expanding its CSP network, and enhancing its ability to provide AI-driven banking and financial inclusion solutions to banks and customers nationwide.
 
“This acquisition is expected to unlock significant synergies for the company, including network expansion, enhanced scale, and improved cost efficiencies through shared infrastructure, all of which will contribute positively to our long-term growth and margin profile," Shikhar Aggarwal, chairman, BLS E-Services, said.
 
BLS E-Services, a subsidiary of BLS International, a technology-enabled digital service provider. The company made its Dalal Street debut in February 2024.
 
For FY26, the company's net profit stood at ₹69 crore, up 17 per cent Y-o-Y. Its revenue doubled to ₹1,118 crore during the period.

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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