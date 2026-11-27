Bosch Ltd has announced the record date for the sub-division (stock split) and bonus issue of equity shares. In an exchange filing on Friday, the company informed that December 23 has been set as the record date for the two corporate actions.

The record date will determine the eligibility of shareholders to receive the benefits of both corporate actions.

Under the sub-division, Bosch will split its shares of face value of ₹10 into five equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each.

"Sub-division of 1 (one) equity share of face value of ₹10 each fully paid-up into 5 (five) equity shares of face value of ₹2 each fully paid-up," the company had said in a filing earlier this month.

Post stock split, the company will issue three bonus shares of ₹2 each for every one equity share of ₹2 held by eligible shareholders.

"Issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 3:1 i.e., 3 (Three) bonus equity shares of face value ₹2 (Rupees Two) each for every 1 (one) equity share of face value ₹2 (Rupees Two) each fully paid up," the filing added.

Bosch sets record date for stock split, bonus issue Consequently, Bosch shareholders holding one share will receive a total of 20 shares after the sub-division and bonus issue.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Shriram Fin, Bajaj Auto lead 600-pt loss in Sensex; Nifty below 25,700 In other words, the stock split will reduce the face value of each share from ₹10 to ₹2, with shareholders receiving four additional shares for every share held. This will increase the number of shares from one to five. Subsequently, the bonus issue will entitle shareholders to three additional shares for every ₹2 share held after the split.

Thus, one share of ₹10 face value will translate into 20 shares of ₹2 face value after both corporate actions are completed.

The combined effect of the stock split and bonus issue would reduce the share price to one-fifth of its pre-corporate action level. It will not change the overall value of an investor's holding.

Meanwhile, Bosch Ltd shares traded 1 per cent higher at ₹49,273 on BSE around 2:30 PM.