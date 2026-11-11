Wednesday, November 11, 2026 | 11:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / BSE traders face technical glitch; NCDEX launches steel scrap futures

BSE traders face technical glitch; NCDEX launches steel scrap futures

Traders report difficulties executing limit orders amid BSE F&O price update issues; NCDEX introduces steel scrap futures to help manufacturers and traders hedge price risks

NCDEX, NCDEX Nidhi, mutual funds

The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) launched a steel scrap futures contract based on a Price Reporting Agency (PRA) framework

Our Bureau
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2026 | 11:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BSE said a temporary delay in market data dissemination in the equity derivatives segment on Wednesday affected low-bandwidth consumers, after several traders reported difficulties executing orders on brokerage platforms during the trading session.
 
"At 14:03 hours, there was a temporary delay in market data dissemination in the Equity Derivatives segment, specifically impacting low-bandwidth consumers. The issue was resolved, and normal market data dissemination resumed at 14:25 hours. Services remained stable and operated normally through the end of the trading session," a BSE spokesperson said.
 
Several traders had taken to social media earlier in the day after encountering a technical glitch while trading on the BSE. Many reported that they were unable to execute limit orders placed through brokerage platforms.
 
 
Brokerage Zerodha had also flagged the issue in a post on its X account, saying there was a problem with price updates for the futures and options (F&O) segment across brokers from BSE.
 
Zerodha later marked the issue as resolved at 2:36 PM in a bulletin on its website.

Also Read

Stock Markets

Stock Market Close: Sensex pares gains but ends 773 pts up, Nifty at 25,255; PSU Bank rises 3%

stock market today, sensex today rally

Bulls in action! Sensex zooms 1,400 pts intraday; oil, FII buying aid rally

Rentomojo share price

Rentomojo climbs 10% to 52-wk high; what's behind gains as Q2 PAT dips 63%?

BHEL shares up 3.5% on Power Grid order for Gujarat synchronous condensers

BHEL shares up 3.5% on Power Grid order for Gujarat synchronous condensers

PNB, Punjab national bank

Punjab National Bank share price soars 11% in two days; hits 52-week high

 
NCDEX launches steel scrap futures contract
 
The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) on Wednesday launched a steel scrap futures contract based on a Price Reporting Agency (PRA) framework. The contract is expected to give steelmakers, scrap traders and downstream producers a hedge against raw material price risks.
 
The exchange said the launch addresses the need for a credible market-linked benchmark and an organised hedging mechanism in a market characterised by diverse scrap grades and fragmented pricing references. "The contract uses HMS 80:20, an internationally recognised grade comprising 80% Heavy Melting Scrap Grade 1 and 20% Heavy Melting Scrap Grade 2," said an NCDEX press note.
 
BigMint Technologies is acting as the price reporting agency.
 
The contract will have a trading unit of 10 metric tonnes (MT), a maximum order size of 500 MT and will be cash-settled, with Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab as the basis centre. The tick size will be ₹10 per MT.
 

More From This Section

IIFL Finance

Strong asset growth, moderate valuations bode well for IIFL Finance stockpremium

chart

Nifty eyes record as largecaps lead charge on strong corporate earnings

mutual funds

Equity MF inflows fall 14% in October as mid-, smallcap investments cool

bse, bombay stock exchange

Benchmarks rise nearly 1%; auto, bank stocks lead gains amid FPI inflows

jubillant

Consistent growth, margin gains to drive upside for Jubilant FoodWorkspremium

Topics : BSE zerodha stock market trading

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to Buy TodayStocks to WatchNifty Trading StrategyTata Steel ShareHonasa Consumer ShareNew Zealand vs India 3rd ODI StreamingNvidia's investigating CEO Jensen HuangGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 11:55 PM IST