BSE traders face technical glitch; NCDEX launches steel scrap futures
Traders report difficulties executing limit orders amid BSE F&O price update issues; NCDEX introduces steel scrap futures to help manufacturers and traders hedge price risks
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The BSE said a temporary delay in market data dissemination in the equity derivatives segment on Wednesday affected low-bandwidth consumers, after several traders reported difficulties executing orders on brokerage platforms during the trading session.
"At 14:03 hours, there was a temporary delay in market data dissemination in the Equity Derivatives segment, specifically impacting low-bandwidth consumers. The issue was resolved, and normal market data dissemination resumed at 14:25 hours. Services remained stable and operated normally through the end of the trading session," a BSE spokesperson said.
Several traders had taken to social media earlier in the day after encountering a technical glitch while trading on the BSE. Many reported that they were unable to execute limit orders placed through brokerage platforms.
Brokerage Zerodha had also flagged the issue in a post on its X account, saying there was a problem with price updates for the futures and options (F&O) segment across brokers from BSE.
Zerodha later marked the issue as resolved at 2:36 PM in a bulletin on its website.
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NCDEX launches steel scrap futures contract
The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) on Wednesday launched a steel scrap futures contract based on a Price Reporting Agency (PRA) framework. The contract is expected to give steelmakers, scrap traders and downstream producers a hedge against raw material price risks.
The exchange said the launch addresses the need for a credible market-linked benchmark and an organised hedging mechanism in a market characterised by diverse scrap grades and fragmented pricing references. "The contract uses HMS 80:20, an internationally recognised grade comprising 80% Heavy Melting Scrap Grade 1 and 20% Heavy Melting Scrap Grade 2," said an NCDEX press note.
BigMint Technologies is acting as the price reporting agency.
The contract will have a trading unit of 10 metric tonnes (MT), a maximum order size of 500 MT and will be cash-settled, with Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab as the basis centre. The tick size will be ₹10 per MT.
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Topics : BSE zerodha stock market trading
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First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 11:55 PM IST