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Home / Markets / News / Coforge shares gain 3% in weak markets; check what's powering this IT stock

Coforge shares gain 3% in weak markets; check what's powering this IT stock

Coforge has entered into a strategic partnership with Solstice Innovations, Inc. to accelerate agentic AI-led adoption of modern core insurance technology for P&C insurers

Coforge share price

Coforge Share Price on April 2, 2026

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

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Coforge Share Price:  Shares of Coforge were ruling higher on the bourses in an otherwise weak markets on Thursday, April 2, 2026, after the AI-native engineering services provider announced a strategic partnership with Solstice Innovations, Inc.. Following the update, the company’s share price advanced 2.78 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹1,186 per share on the NSE.
 
Though the stock pared some gains, it continued to witness steady buying interest. At 01:05 PM on Thursday, Coforge shares were quoted at ₹1,189.10 per share on the NSE, reflecting a gain of 3.05 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,153.90 per share. The benchmark Nifty50, meanwhile, traded at 22,370, lower by 309 points or 1.36 per cent, reflecting weakness in the broader market.
 
 
Coforge shares have rebounded 18.23 per cent from their 52-week low of ₹1,008.1 per share touched on March 17, 2026. However, the stock is still down 40.22 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹1,994 per share on the NSE, recorded on July 8, 2025.
 
So far in Thursday’s session, a combined total of nearly 3 million equity shares of Coforge, cumulatively valued at around ₹336.80 crore, changed hands on the BSE and NSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹39,725.17 crore on the NSE, as of April 2. 

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Coforge partners Solstice Innovations

Coforge informed the exchanges that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Solstice Innovations, Inc. to accelerate agentic AI-led adoption of modern core insurance technology for P&C insurers.
 
Under the agreement, Coforge will establish a dedicated Centre of Excellence (CoE) powered by its Forge-X AI platform. This will enable faster and more intelligent client onboarding, system integration, migration, quality engineering, and business process transformation for Solstice and its customers.
 
“The Coforge–Solstice partnership brings together two AI-native capabilities that, in combination, will redefine P&C insurance modernisation through agentic AI. Solstice’s agentic Equinox™ platform defines the destination as a modern, intelligent core system that transforms how insurers operate, leverage, interface with, and pay for their technology products. Coforge Forge-X defines the journey of an AI-driven delivery engine that gets insurers there faster and with greater confidence,” said the company in a release.
 
Commenting on the development, Rajeev Batra, global insurance practice head, Coforge, said, “The partnership between Coforge and Solstice marks a defining moment for P&C insurance modernisation. By combining the agentic AI power of Equinox with our ForgeX platform, we are fundamentally changing the economics and speed of core system transformation.”

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

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