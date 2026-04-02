Thursday, April 02, 2026 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rising yields amid Iran war trigger ₹17,689 cr FPI outflow from FAR G-Sec

Rising yields amid Iran war trigger ₹17,689 cr FPI outflow from FAR G-Sec

Market participants said the outflows coincided with a sharp rise in domestic bond yields, particularly after geopolitical tensions in West Asia pushed global crude oil prices higher

Indian equities, Market selloff, FPI

According to data from the Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL), FPI investment in FAR government securities declined to ₹3,13,318.661 crore as on April 1 | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign portfolio investors have pulled out ₹17,689 crore of their bets from Fully Accessible Route (FAR) government securities since the beginning of the conflict in West Asia, reflecting heightened risk aversion among the global investors and growing concerns over inflationary pressures linked to surging crude oil prices.

According to data from the Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL), FPI investment in FAR government securities declined to ₹3,13,318.661 crore as on April 1, from ₹3,31,007.648 crore as on February 27, indicating a steady unwinding of positions by overseas investors in recent weeks.

Market participants said the outflows coincided with a sharp rise in domestic bond yields, particularly after geopolitical tensions in West Asia pushed global crude oil prices higher, raising inflation risks and tightening financial conditions across emerging markets.

 

During the same period, the yield on Indian government bonds, especially the 10-year benchmark bond, rose by about 0.33 per cent. On March 27, the yield on the benchmark paper settled above the 7 per cent mark, the highest-level seen in over 20 months, reflecting sustained selling pressure in the bond market across investor base.

Bond market experts noted that elevated yields reduce the attractiveness of existing bond holdings, leading foreign investors to trim exposure, especially in interest rate-sensitive segments such as government securities under the FAR route, which are fully accessible to overseas investors without investment caps.

A report by HDFC Bank indicated that the 10-year government bond yield is likely to trade in the range of 6.90-7.20 per cent in the near term.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stock market crash

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off day's low; Nifty above 22,300; PSU bank, financial stocks drag

steelmakers, steel

Steel, aluminium stocks slide amid reports of Trump's 25% tariff plan

real estate, dubai

Foreign fund inflow in Indian real estate falls 75% in Jan-Mar: Colliers

Ola Electric share price today

Ola Electric shares jump over 20% in two sessions; here's why

Stock market holidays 2026

Long weekend ahead: BSE, NSE to remain shut on April 3 for Good Friday

Topics : Foreign portfolio investor foreign portfolio investments Foreign Portfolio Investors Government securities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B Visa Changes from April 1Gold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayStock Market Crash TodayTATA Moters PV ShareRealme 16 Launch TodayIran Hits Haifa PortPersonal Finance