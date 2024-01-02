Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Crude oil advances as Iran warship in the Red Sea escalates tensions

Brent crude climbed as much as 2.6 per cent to top $79 a barrel, before paring some of that gains

crude oil

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil rose in New Year trading after Iran sent a warship into the Red Sea, escalating West Asia tensions, and as the outlook for Chinese crude demand brightened. 

Brent crude climbed as much as 2.6 per cent to top $79 a barrel, before paring some of that gains.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The deployment of an Iranian warship comes after the US Navy said it was fired upon when responding to a distress call from a vessel in the Red Sea, the latest flashpoint on the key maritime corridor over the past few weeks. Defence and shipping stocks were also trading higher on Tuesday. 

Attacks on merchant shipping in the region have led to diversions of everything from container ships to gas carriers. The most recent impact on for oil came as two crude tankers diverted away from loading in Sudan, though one was replaced by a different vessel.

Still, even as some companies and shipowners stay away, the wider impact on supply has been contained for now. Geopolitics threatens to inject fresh impetus into an oil market that last year fell for the first time since 2020.  As 2024 gets underway, there’s been close focus on supply as high output from the US and other producers outside of OPEC and its allies counters the cartel’s output curbs. 
 
A bumper crude import quota from China, the world’s largest buyer, added to oil’s momentum. Private refiners and traders received an allocation for crude purchasing that nearly matched the one they received for the entire of last year, potentially boosting the outlook for the country’s consumption. 

“The latest events in the Red Sea, positive sentiment in European equity markets and the new Chinese import quotas are likely pushing crude higher,” said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS Group AG. 
 
The latest cuts from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will take effect this quarter, which could then be extended further. 
 

Also Read

Govt to audit rising spot purchase of crude, House panel flags costly buys

Trai directs annual audit for telcos, asks to refund overcharged tariff

Volkswagen shareholders demand more scrutiny after China plant audit

Global currency markets stabalises after yen hits lowest level since Nov

Oil rises as US launches int'l maritime mission to counter Red Sea attacks

Sebi chooses to tread cautiously, no rush to stretch market hours

Dollar set for biggest daily jump since October as US bond yields rebound

Attractive spreads drive arbitrage funds to better returns in 2023

Esconet Technologies files draft papers to raise funds through IPO

VST Industries freezes in 20% upper circuit as 3% equity changes hands

Traders have generally been wary of the November 30 pledge from OPEC+ to slash production further, remaining skeptical of its implementation.

A Houthi delegation met with officials in Tehran after the US response to the attack on a Danish-owned container ship. AP Moller-Maersk A/S has again suspended all Red Sea transit to assess the situation in the vital waterway.

Chart



Topics : Crude Oil Price oil sector warship builders Naval Warship Iran

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon