Friday, February 20, 2026 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Anand Rathi upgrades Kalpataru Proj to 'Buy' on strong order visibility

Anand Rathi upgrades Kalpataru Proj to 'Buy' on strong order visibility

Kalpataru Projects has secured orders worth ₹19,500 crore in FY26 year-to-date (Y-T-D), led by Buildings & Factories (B&F) (56 per cent) and Transmission & Distribution (T&D)/Urban (44 per cent).

Kalpataru Projects share price target

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 11:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Anand Rathi has upgraded its rating on Kalpataru Projects International to ‘Buy’ and raised its target price to ₹1,408 from ₹1,351, citing strong order momentum and improving working capital and leverage metrics.

Order inflows remain strong

The company has secured orders worth ₹19,500 crore in FY26 year-to-date (Y-T-D), led by  Buildings & Factories (B&F) (56 per cent) and Transmission & Distribution (T&D)/Urban (44 per cent). With an L1 pipeline of ₹7,000 crore, the brokerage said Kalpataru Projects appears on track to meet its FY26 order inflow target of ₹25,000 crore.
 
Kalpataru Projects’ consolidated order book stands at ₹63,300 crore, offering revenue visibility of about 2.8x trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue, the note added.
 

Earnings outlook 

With a large share of orders in higher-margin segments, the brokerage expects earnings growth to remain durable. Management expects margins to improve further as legacy orders are completed. In 9MFY26, consolidated profit before tax (PBT) margin rose about 80 basis points (bps) to 5.3 per cent, ahead of the company’s targeted 50 bps improvement, the report said.

Working capital and debt trend improve

Standalone net working capital (NWC) improved to 97 days, down 16 days year-on-year (Y-o-Y), which helped reduce standalone net debt by about ₹454 crore Y-o-Y to ₹2,240 crore as of December 31, 2025. The improvement was aided by recovery of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) receivables, with further improvement expected on higher disbursements in the water segment and better payment cycles in Q4, the note said.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Feb 20

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts, Nifty near 25,600; India's flash PMI rises to 59.3 in Feb

V-Mart Retail shares get buy call

Axis says V-Mart Retail to benefit from rural recovery; predicts 31% upside

Novartis India share price in focus

Novartis shares hit 20% upper circuit as Swiss parent to sell entire stake

Ola Electric, OLA share price

Ola Electric shares sink to all-time low in trade; down 55% in one year

Lenskart Solutions share price

Lenskart shares up 2%; Motilal Oswal starts 'Buy', sees long growth runway

Q3 performance beats estimates

The company reported revenue of ₹5,780 crore in Q3FY26, ahead of the brokerage’s estimate of ₹5,660 crore, driven by strong traction in T&D, B&F, oil & gas and urban infrastructure.
 
The report said the profit before tax (PBT) margin improved 31 basis points Y-o-Y, supported by:
 
  • A favourable mix, with around 70% of the order book (OB) coming from B&F and T&D, which operate at double-digit margins, and
  • Lower finance costs aided by an improved net debt position.
  • Valuation and changes to estimates
The brokerage raised its revenue estimates by about 5 per cent for FY27E and 9 per cent for FY28E, and reiterated that the stock’s valuation is supported by a strong order book, execution momentum, improving receivables and potential monetisation of road assets. 

Key risks

Risks flagged include execution delays, volatility in key raw material prices, and labour availability constraints.
 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
 

More From This Section

Institutional Investors

Institutional investors tilt to financials; capex sectors in focus: Antique

ONGC

ONGC rallies 6% in 2 days, hits 52-week high; what's driving PSU stock?

LIC MF Technology Fund

LIC MF launches Technology Fund; SIP starts from ₹100: Who should invest?

pharma stocks

Axis Sec sees upside in pharma, hospitals; Lupin, Aurobindo among top bets

Motilal Oswal Multi Factor Passive Fund of Funds NFO

Motilal Oswal MF launches multi-factor passive fund of funds; key details

Topics : Stock Analysis Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNifty Trading Strategy TodayAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayUS Visa Bulletin March 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesGoogle Pixel 10a Launch