LIC MF launches Technology Fund; SIP starts from ₹100: Who should invest?

LIC MF Technology Fund: LIC Mutual Fund has announced the launch of the LIC MF Technology Fund, a thematic equity scheme designed to provide comprehensive exposure to India's expanding technology landscape, extending beyond conventional IT services.

The new fund offer (NFO) will open for subscription from Friday, February 20 to Friday, March 6, 2026. The scheme will reopen for ongoing subscription and redemption on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

The performance of the fund will be benchmarked against the BSE TECK Total Return Index (TRI).

According to the fund house, LIC MF Technology Fund plans to invest across a broad range of technology-driven sectors, including semiconductor-related companies, data centre operators, digital commerce platforms, internet businesses, and emerging technology enterprises, rather than focusing solely on traditional IT stocks.

RK Jha, managing director and chief executive officer at LIC Mutual Fund, said the Union Budget 2026–27 has reaffirmed the government’s strong commitment to semiconductor development and digital infrastructure. "As India’s technology ecosystem advances, from semiconductor fabrication to AI adoption, we anticipate a multiyear structural opportunity across listed equities,” he added.

Yogesh Patil, chief investment officer for equity at LIC Mutual Fund, added that their investment strategy focuses on identifying businesses with sustainable growth drivers, healthy cash flows, and scalable operating models across the technology value chain. The objective is to build a diversified technology portfolio rather than a concentrated one.

The fund will be managed by Karan Doshi and Jaiprakash Toshniwal.

During the NFO, investors can apply with a minimum amount of ₹1,000, with additional investments in multiples of ₹1. The scheme also offers systematic investment plans (SIPs) with a minimum daily SIP of ₹100, a monthly SIP of ₹200, and a quarterly SIP of ₹1,000, all in multiples of ₹1. SIPs will commence only after the scheme reopens for continuous transactions.

The scheme has an exit load structure based on the holding period. If units are redeemed or switched out within 90 days from the date of allotment, no exit load will be charged on up to 12 per cent of the units, while a 1 per cent exit load will apply on any units exceeding 12 per cent. For redemptions or switch-outs after 90 days from allotment, no exit load will be levied.

LIC MF Technology Fund: Who should invest?

According to the scheme information document (SID), the fund is suitable for investors seeking capital appreciation over the long term, and investment in equity and equity-related instruments of technology and technology-related companies.

According to the riskometer, the principal investor in this scheme will be at very high risk.

However, investors should consult their financial advisors if in doubt about whether the product is suitable for them.