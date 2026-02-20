Novartis shares hit 20% upper circuit as Swiss parent to sell entire stake

Shares of Novartis India Ltd. hit a 20 per cent upper price band limit on Friday after its Swiss parent, Novartis AG, agreed to sell its entire stake to a consortium.

The company's stock rose as much as 20 per cent during the day to an upper circuit of ₹996.5 per share, the highest level since July last year. This is compared to a 0.17 per cent advance in the Sensex as of 10:00 AM.

Shares of the company have risen 31 per cent this month so far and currently trade at 276 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 27 per cent this year, compared to a 3.1 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Novartis India has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,460.44 crore.

Novartis to sell majority stake in India unit

Novartis AG has agreed to sell 17.4 million fully paid-up equity shares, representing 70.68 per cent equity of Novartis India, to a consortium comprising WaveRise Investments Ltd., ChrysCapital and Two Infinity Partners. The transaction was executed on February 19, 2026, the company said in an exchange filing.

The buyers have also launched an open offer to acquire up to 26 per cent of Novartis India at ₹860.84 per share, the statement added. In the December quarter, Novartis AG held 70.68 per cent in its Indian unit. The consortium will offer ​Novartis India's ‌public shareholders ₹860.64 per share.

Post completion, Novartis India has agreed to change its name to remove all references to the Novartis group within 120 days and undertake certain customary post-closing obligations, including completion of relevant regulatory formalities.

Upon completion of the transaction, Novartis AG will cease to be classified as the promoter of Novartis India. The acquirers will acquire control of the company and will be classified as its promoters in accordance with applicable law.

In February 2024, Novartis announced a review of its India- listed unit, which markets prescription drugs, generic and over- the-counter medicines, according to a Bloomberg report.

Novartis India reported a decline in its quarterly earnings for the period ended December 2025. Net profit fell 36.78 per cent to ₹16.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter, compared with ₹25.45 crore in the preceding September 2024 quarter. Revenue from operations declined 7.63 per cent to ₹85.90 crore, as against ₹93.00 crore in the previous quarter.