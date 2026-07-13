Deal wins, growth rates likely to help LTIMindtree outperform peers

The production vertical saw a seasonal decline (down 5.7 per cent Q-o-Q), and a delayed India PAN card ramp-up hurt the consumer vertical (down 0.7 per cent Q-o-Q). However, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) was up 3.2 per cent Q-o-Q, while technology and services rose 3.4 per cent Q-o-Q. The wage hike impact of about 100 basis points (bps) was offset by currency gains. The integration of Randstad Technology and Consulting Services (acquisition announced in May 2026) could lead to some margin instability but, once integrated, would drive margin expansion.

The EBIT margin improved by 120 bps from 14.3 per cent in Q1FY26. The operating cash flow-to-net profit ratio was 79 per cent, down from 96 per cent in Q4FY26. Free cash flow (FCF)-to-net profit was 63 per cent, down from 75 per cent in Q4FY26. Both declines were due to a one-time non-cash valuation gain on the Voicing AI investment, which inflated net profit. The India PAN card deal remains on track to gain pace in Q2FY27, contingent on hardware and memory chip shipments normalising.

Management said FY27 growth would be better than FY26's. LTIM has already passed AI-driven productivity gains on to clients. Growth rates could, therefore, exceed those of peers. Strong deal wins provide revenue visibility.

The software headcount increased by 181, utilisation improved by 70 bps Q-o-Q to 86.4 per cent, and attrition was flat at 13.3 per cent. Order inflows were $1.68 billion, down 0.6 per cent Q-o-Q. Utilisation is within the targeted 86-87 per cent band. Headcount stood at 87,886 at the end of the quarter, with fresher additions of 1,100-1,300 in Q1FY27 and similar intake expected through FY27.

Among verticals, BFSI saw margin improvement driven by revenue recovery. In technology, growth was led by North America. In manufacturing, the production segment declined 5.7 per cent Q-o-Q in CC terms but recorded 5.3 per cent Y-o-Y CC growth. Consumer revenue dipped 0.7 per cent Q-o-Q in CC terms but grew 18.2 per cent Y-o-Y in CC terms. The sequential decline was linked to delayed ramp-ups tied to the PAN project and West Asia supply chain hardware delays. This is expected to accelerate in Q2FY27. Combined artificial intelligence (AI) revenue (Business AI, Creative AI and Industrial AI) reached $150 million per quarter.

Management said discretionary spending by clients remained constrained but expected normalisation as the geopolitical situation eased, releasing a backlog of pent-up demand. The company pointed to geopolitics and hardware and memory chip supply constraints as significant headwinds, which may be transient. AI-deflation-linked pricing pass-through pressure is largely behind it.

BlueVerse Voicing SLM added two new wins in Q1FY27, taking cumulative implementations to 17 over the trailing 12 months. The "AI1000 initiative", targeting the development of 1,000 forward-deployed AI engineers, supports enterprise AI deployment. The acquisition of Randstad is on track. Ramp-up has already begun, with contributions expected from Q2FY27. As a direct transaction, it incurred zero investment banking fees.

LTIM added one client in the over-$50 million bucket (taking the total to 15 clients) and one in the over-$20 million bucket (taking the total to 52 clients). The top five clients and top 10 clients grew 4.5 per cent and 4.3 per cent Q-o-Q, respectively.

Management guided for growth to accelerate through the second half of the current financial year (H2FY27), with full-year organic growth likely to exceed the 6 per cent Y-o-Y growth achieved in FY26. Europe is seen as a white-space growth market where the Randstad deal may help. Management reiterated the target of doubling revenue over the next five years. Growth levers include faster European expansion, identifying and exploiting Asia-Pacific white spaces, scaling AI-led revenues, and a recovery in discretionary client spending.

Regionally, management is confident of momentum in North America. Geopolitics in West Asia remains a monitorable risk, though the region contributes less than 3 per cent of revenue. LTIM has invested in Uniphore to strengthen its small language model (SLM) and agentic AI capabilities. It has also partnered with OVHcloud to support sovereign AI cloud deployment in Europe. It is in the final stage of discussions with an AI lab.