DEE Development Engineers shares hit 5% upper circuit on order book update

D-street investors rushed to buy shares of DEE Development Engineers , pushing the stock to its 5 per cent upper circuit after the company updated its order book for May 2026.

Following the announcement, the stock rallied 5 per cent to hit a 52-week high and the upper circuit of ₹704.70 per share on the NSE during intraday trade on Monday, June 8, 2026. So far in the session, about 0.23 million equity shares of DEE Development Engineers, worth nearly $18.20 crore, have changed hands on the BSE and NSE before trading in the counter was halted for the day.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE DEE Development Engineers’ shares have surged as much as 285 per cent from their 52-week low of ₹183, touched earlier this year on January 27, 2026 on the NSE. At current levels, the company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹4,880.99 crore on the BSE as of June 8.

DEE Development Engineers order book update

The company informed the exchanges that during the period from May 1, 2026 to May 31, 2026, it reported a consolidated closing order book of ₹2,433.90 crore, compared with an opening order book of ₹1,909.82 crore. During the month, it recorded order inflows of ₹631.91 crore and executed orders worth ₹107.83 crore. The cumulative order inflow for FY27 as of May 31, 2026 stood at ₹681.85 crore, while cumulative execution stood at ₹177.51 crore.

READ | Zee Entertainment gains 4% on fund raise plan; stock up 25% so far in June The power segment accounted for the largest share of the order book. DEE India Power reported a closing order book of ₹1,251.42 crore, compared with ₹1,011.53 crore at the beginning of the month, with inflows of ₹274.79 crore and execution of ₹34.90 crore during May 2026. DEE Thailand Power reported a closing order book of ₹184.76 crore, while DEE Fabricom India Power reported ₹110.20 crore. DEE India Power and Malwa Power also received inflows of ₹3.24 crore and ₹0.65 crore, respectively, which were fully executed during the month.

The oil & gas segment was the second-largest contributor. DEE India Oil & Gas reported a closing order book of ₹881.18 crore, with inflows of ₹358.49 crore and execution of ₹40.15 crore during May 2026. DEE Thailand Oil & Gas reported a closing order book of ₹0.84 crore, with a marginal reduction in inflows during the period.

The other segment comprised DEE India Others and Molsieve Designs Limited. DEE India Others reported a closing order book of ₹2.29 crore, while Molsieve Designs Limited reported ₹3.22 crore as of May 31, 2026.

Based on the closing order book as of May 31, 2026, DEE India Power remained the largest business segment with an order book of ₹1,251.42 crore, followed by DEE India Oil & Gas at ₹881.18 crore. Together, these two segments accounted for ₹2,132.60 crore of the total consolidated order book of ₹2,433.90 crore.